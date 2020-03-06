Editorial: Here's an easy way to keep coronavirus at bay. Let's bump elbows on it

As we follow news of the coronavirus and consider ways to keep ourselves and our communities safe, there’s one habit we should quickly (if not so easily) change: Shake off the handshake.
For the time being, public health officials are encouraging people to refrain from the tradition of shaking hands, because the act is essentially a germ fest that can transmit the virus. (The virus also can be spread through droplets produced by a cough or sneeze and possibly by contact with a surface that has the virus on it.)
Health officials are working to confirm the first two possible cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes the virus that causes COVID-19 seems to spread easily in the community, so it’s smart not to wait until it officially arrives before we try to limit its reach.
Day by day, we’re getting a taste of how big a challenge this could pose as stock markets drop and both schools and employers consider plans to have students and employees work from home.
Refraining from shaking hands might be a little challenging or awkward — especially here in Charleston, which has consistently ranked among the nation’s most mannerly cities. But keep this in mind: Spreading germs is not particularly good manners, either. Dr. David Fitzpatrick of Moncks Corner underscored this in his recent letter to the editor, noting that even hand sanitizers work only in the short term and calling the handshake “the dumbest public health practice ever.”
Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said it’s absolutely smart to refrain from handshakes for at least a few months, until more is known about the contours of COVID-19’s spread. People also should try to remain at least 6 feet part, especially if they’re coughing or sneezing or near someone who is. Please cough into your elbow, not your hand (which then could touch an object that could transit the disease), and wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.
Many churches already are encouraging their parishioners to pass the peace or greet one another by bumping elbows or giving a nod.
The handshake tradition is believed to have arisen in ancient Greece, as the act showed neither was carrying a weapon. Perhaps we can take these few months as an opportunity to dabble in other cultural ways of greeting each other, such as bowing (as in many Asian countries) or sticking out our tongues (as done in Tibet). Dr. Ball also suggests the peace sign as a safe and groovy option.