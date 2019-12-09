Forget about trying to fix interstate traffic problems in the Charleston area for a moment and let’s look at what the city, county — and you — can do to improve traffic flow on major arteries.
With the tri-county population approaching 800,000, the Lowcountry can and should borrow some fixes from bigger cities, but collectively changing our driving behavior will take us farther faster.
More synchronized and “adaptive” traffic signals could help improve traffic flow, for example, on Ashley River Road and Savannah Highway in West Ashley, Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant or Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
Reversible center lanes on some of the same roads might improve traffic flow at peak commute times. Variable speed limits are another option.
Diagonal crosswalks might improve traffic flow at some busy downtown intersections.
The growth of Big Data and the “internet of things” will bring other traffic-flow improvements. But in the meantime, everyone could do a better job of clearing wrecks sooner.
Drivers in minor, noninjury collisions should take a few pictures, then, if possible, move their cars out of traffic lanes. Police and tow truck drivers can also help avoid traffic jams – and secondary collisions – by getting wrecks out of the way as soon as possible. A fender bender can ruin your day, but that’s no reason to inconvenience everyone else on the road.
Improving traffic flow in Charleston is one of Mayor John Tecklenburg’s top priorities for the coming year. Keith Benjamin, the city’s head of Traffic and Transportation, is working with the S.C. Department of Transportation and the county on a number of solutions, including “responsive” traffic signals timed to maximize flow along parts of S.C. Highway 61 and U.S. 17 in West Ashley. He’s also working to improve pedestrian crossings and traffic flow in parts of downtown.
“Pitchfork” road designs do wonders for dispersing bottlenecks near bridges, and the county would be wise to build the second part of the proposed pitchfork at Maybank Highway and River Road to improve traffic flow onto and off of Johns Island. That’s something on which Mr. Benjamin is collaborating with the county at the mayor’s request.
It’s a relatively inexpensive fix — estimated at $7.5 million — that will be needed long before the I-526 extension is completed.
A similar solution will be needed at Main and River roads – the site of a crash that paralyzed traffic in October — to handle increased traffic once the proposed flyover at U.S. Highway 17 and Main Road is completed.
Charleston has long required big developments to have multiple connecting roads and hasn’t approved any gated communities since the early 1980s. But too many local governments still allow sprawling housing tracts with just one or two ways in and out. That unnecessarily creates traffic jams. More governments need to demand multiple access roads and hold developers responsible for building them.
Carpooling and flexible work hours can make a big difference as we reminded readers in a recent editorial about the Reboot the Commute initiative and the efforts of LowcountryGo. Reducing the glut of traffic between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. by 4% would take about 6,700 vehicles off the roads. That’s doable. Carpooling rates are now roughly half of what they were in the mid-1970s. Solo drivers make up about 85% of traffic in the Charleston area.
Many of the region’s biggest employers have started van pools. MUSC offers vouchers to incentivize employees to ride buses. The College Charleston is starting an express shuttle service.
At some point, public transportation has to catch on. Lowcountry commuters already spend an average of 51 hours a year stuck in traffic. That’s a full work week plus some, and traffic jams will eventually take a toll on productivity.
City Councilman Mike Seekings, also chairman of CARTA’s board, favors an all-of-the-above approach. The flyover, he said, is “the single biggest” project that will improve traffic. He’s keen on diagonal crosswalks, more park-and-ride lots and ferries.
CARTA ridership has been almost flat in recent years, but there’s been a big uptick in school-age riders and senior citizens thanks to discounted fares. He favors more express routes, more public-private partnerships for getting people to work and “smart lights” triggered to turn green for approaching buses, but concedes the latter would require modernizing the city’s traffic signals.
We have high hopes for the bus rapid transit route between Summerville and Charleston but, in the meantime, CARTA should consider some shorter express routes that would attract more daily riders, perhaps with reduced fares.
And who’s to say there’s no room for private-sector competition? What about beach buses, Uber-style vans to and from the airport or rideshare vans with routes based on demand?
Tackling wider traffic problems requires a regional approach. But because Charleston is the core of the metro area, the city and county governments must do all they can to keep drivers moving. Otherwise, productivity and quality of life will suffer.