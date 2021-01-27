Editorial: Henry Darby's inspiring example of public service

Most people probably would feel pretty satisfied about how they give back to their community if they served on an elected governmental body where the modest salary often fails to match the headaches involved. Or if their full-time job were leading an urban high school where almost 90% of the students and their families live below the poverty line.
But neither of those has been quite enough for Charleston County Councilman Henry Darby, who took on yet another part-time job stocking shelves three nights a week at a Walmart Supercenter — all to help raise money for North Charleston High School’s low-income students. He is principal of the school and knows many families need help paying for food, bills and future tuition; his third job has let him contribute $2,500 to them so far. He also uses his extra income to help teachers in need of morale-lifting gifts.
Working three or four jobs is nothing new for Mr. Darby, who has taken on several odd jobs, from handling baggage at the airport to working in a glass factory, since he was a teen. “This is just a part of my lifestyle,” he told reporter Jenna Schiferl.
Mr. Darby is motivated partly by the help he received as a child who had lost both parents by the time he was 17. “I can say that people really helped me to get to where I am today,” he said. “I wish that those of us who are born of poverty and we had to struggle and we made it to at least the lower middle class, that we will look back to help others.”
We’re also pleased to see how Mr. Darby’s example of service and selflessness has proven contagious. After Ms. Schiferl’s story about his job at Walmart first appeared, people from across Charleston County reached out to help, including establishment of a GoFundMe page that quickly surpassed its original $20,000 goal, then its $30,000 goal and currently has raised slightly more than $50,000. And a separate page already has exceeded 50% of its original $5,000 goal.
As if his public-spiritedness and work ethic weren’t example enough, Mr. Darby also showed admirable modesty, admitting to Ms. Schiferl he was reluctant to publicize his story. We’re glad he changed his mind, because his most important job is still that of a teacher. Without using many words, his actions have quietly taught his students — and all of us — that the greatest gifts are not those we receive but those we give.