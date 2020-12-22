Editorial: Help that is overdue, short-lived and flawed

The $900 billion pandemic relief bill that finally passed Congress Monday was long overdue for citizens and businesses that have suffered greatly through no fault of their own. But the help provided by the imperfect measure is scheduled to run out in early March and could have been better targeted toward those who need it most.
Congress has not acquitted itself well in this process, which marks the first attempt to respond to the pandemic since April. It was part of a 5,593-page, $2.3 trillion spending bill that was rushed to lawmakers before all the details were released. Supporters urged its passage as critical to averting a government shutdown, but the spending measure, thought to be the largest single piece of legislation in congressional history, predictably includes unrelated provisions such as establishment of a U.S. consulate in Tibet.
Still, we should be grateful that the partisan squabbling that held up urgently needed relief for nearly five months eased enough to produce an agreement.
Payroll protection loans will be resumed, helping some businesses keep their doors open with extra help for restaurants. The latter feature attracted the praise of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association and the National Restaurant Association. But the aid runs out in March, while many businesses say they do not expect to resume normal operations for at least another six months. Republicans also had to give up demands for liability protections for businesses that are trying to remain afloat amid the surge in COVID-19 infections.
Unemployment checks will get an extra $300 a week, and unemployment benefits will be extended, for another 11 weeks. However, unemployment has been rising and is also not expected to return to normal in the first half of 2021.
These benefits would have been welcome in August.
“There are small businesses all over the country that have basically been unable to really function, and they’re just hanging on," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. "It would be bad to see people losing their businesses, their life’s work in many cases, or even generations’ worth of work because they couldn’t last another few months.”
There will be a new moratorium on rental evictions through January and added funds for rental assistance. But there is nothing in the bill that appears to be aimed at really solving the growing crisis for tenants, landlords and mortgaged properties.
There also was no aid for state and local governments, which cities such as Charleston had hoped for to avoid a property tax increase. Without such aid, many other cities and counties, in South Carolina and other states, will face similarly tough budgetary choices in the spring.
The bill provides a $600 payment to all adults in households with income up to $75,000 and their children. That will come to $2,400 for a qualified family of four, the same amount two adults received in the spring. But the cutoff is above the nation’s median household income. Since the burden of the pandemic has fallen most heavily on poorer families, it would have been fairer and made better policy to concentrate the $166 billion in direct payments on those who need it most.
A welcome note that emerged from bargaining over the bill is legislation that attempts to end surprise medical bills, which can occur when patients unexpectedly are billed at the higher out-of-network rate when treated at an in-network facility, often during emergency treatment.
Congress will have to come back to many of these issues in the next few weeks. We urge lawmakers to display more grace and concern for those who have suffered most from the pandemic’s economic hardships.