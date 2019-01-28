Over the past few years, Charleston area officials have been working on the bigger picture of a bus rapid transit system that will eventually connect Summerville and downtown Charleston. Now it’s time to get into the specifics.
That’s the goal of a series of public workshops on Lowcountry Rapid Transit this week. Anyone interested in the future of transportation in the region should attend.
We already know, for example, that bus rapid transit will cover a roughly 23-mile route mostly along Rivers Avenue through North Charleston.
It will have dedicated bus lanes on as much of that route as possible and traffic signal priority to help shorten the entire trip end-to-end to about an hour, which makes it comparable to a car trip in rush-hour traffic.
Passengers can hop on or off at 18 stops along the way, which have been broadly identified although the public is being asked to help fine-tune some of the station details starting this week.
There are lots of other issues that the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, which is overseeing the bus rapid transit project, still needs the public to provide input.
“It’s a chance for residents … to weigh in on what parts of their community’s history and culture they want to be reflected and celebrated,” said COG spokesman Daniel Brock on Monday. “Attendees will also be able to provide local knowledge and insight related to stop locations.”
“And it’s a two-way conversation,” he said. “The project team will provide step-by-step information about what BRT is and how the project process works, as well as address frequently asked questions.”
It’s important that Charleston get bus rapid transit right.
The project is a major investment — it’s expected to cost about $360 million in federal and Charleston County half-cent sales tax funds — and a time-intensive effort with a planned opening scheduled for 2025.
Implemented effectively, Lowcountry Rapid Transit could dramatically change how people get around the Charleston area by offering the first truly competitive alternative to car commutes and a way to avoid traffic on the region’s most heavily traveled road — I-26.
And that’s not just a valuable amenity. It’s a necessity.
As the Charleston region continues to grow, it’s impractical and in some cases impossible to continuously expand roads and freeways to accommodate more and more cars.
Failure to invest in mass transit over the years has left thousands of commuters in daily gridlock and driven local leaders to bet on costly “silver bullet” fixes like the I-526 extension across Johns and James islands.
There’s still time to correct course, however, and Lowcountry Rapid Transit needs to be a big part of that effort.
Workshops are at 6 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association Hall on Tuesday, at Alston-Bailey Elementary School on Wednesday and at Trident Technical College on Thursday. More details and a virtual meeting are available at www.lowcountryrapidtransit.com.
Take time this week to be a part of Charleston’s transportation future.