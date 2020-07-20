Editorial: Help Metanoia stay strong so it can continue to help others

The renovation of North Charleston’s old Chicora Elementary School for use by community groups, including a school, is one of the most worthy projects to emerge in this city in recent years. It would be a shame to see it all fall apart.
But that is the very real risk, unless the project’s leader, the nonprofit Metanoia, can somehow find a major donor soon.
While we hope such a donor unexpectedly appears, we also urge the project’s other partners to remain patient as Metanoia continues work to put the final financing pieces in place. We are encouraged that Mayor Keith Summey seems willing to do just that. “We’re not giving up,” Mr. Summey told reporter Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. “It’s such a worthwhile project.”
The empty school sits on Success Street, near the heart of the southern part of North Charleston, home to some of this region’s most economically challenged communities. Metanoia’s ambitious plan has been to renovate it for three uses: as a new campus for the Allegro Charter School of Music; an early learning center to be run by Metanoia; and a local arts hub to be run by the city.
To say this year has brought unexpected headwinds would be an understatement. First, a major fire broke out in the building in February, causing flames to shoot 50 feet into the night sky. Just a few weeks later, as Metanoia was working through insurance claims in hopes of getting the project back on track, the pandemic hit.
Despite all that, Metanoia CEO Bill Stanfield says the nonprofit was poised to break ground until an Allegro benefactor backed out and the charter school’s board was unable to assume the extra debt. Should a new donor emerge in the next few weeks, it still could get back on track, or else Metanoia will try to resuscitate the project next year.
“It would be different if we fumbled and didn’t do everything we were supposed to do,” he says. “But we did. It is amazing how close we were but for that donor’s decision. Permits are ready to be picked up.”
The nonprofit fought for the school to remain open in 2004 and helped persuade the Charleston County School District to build a new one in 2012. Most of Metanoia’s $20 million-plus financing package would have come from tax credits, and while any delay will create extra costs, Mr. Stanfield remains determined.
The Chicora school project is important because Metanoia realizes it’s in a race against time. Given what has taken place on Charleston’s peninsula and North Charleston’s East Montague Avenue, many expect this part of North Charleston eventually will gentrify, too, forcing up land values and rents.
And for Metanoia, such a resurgence is both a goal and a central challenge. The nonprofit is seeking to revitalize the southern part of North Charleston but to do so in a way that ensures residents participate in and benefit from that resurgence. If new job opportunities, child care options and other improvements don’t keep pace with rising rents and land prices, the chances for that participation dim. It already had plans for more affordable housing near the school, anticipating that its renovation eventually would change a blighted spot into a bright spot.
“Once the big money shows up, things are sort of done for,” Mr. Stanfield says. “We want to stay ahead of that curve. ... When it happens, it happens extremely quickly.”
In the past few months, this community — along with the rest of the nation and the world, for that matter — has wrestled with the strains and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. While it’s important that we all pull together to get through these difficult times, we also should do what we can to ensure worthy projects don’t get lost along the way.