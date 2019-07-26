The Senate Intelligence Committee released a major report of its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election Thursday, saying it is possible all 50 states suffered some form of Russian interference. As far as federal officials know, there was no attempt to alter or manipulate voter rolls or voting tallies in 2016. But that might not be the case next time.
The timely report comes on the heels of a warning by former special counsel Robert Mueller that the Russian threat to our electoral system is ongoing. It is now clear that the job of protecting the nation’s elections machinery against future attacks has a long way to go. States have the constitutional duty to conduct elections, but they are going to need a lot of federal help.
Asked Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 election, Mr. Mueller said, “They’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign.”
Many more countries are following the Russian example, he warned, saying that swift action is needed to prevent long-term damage to the United States. Among those believed to be making the attempt are Iran, North Korea, China and Venezuela.
FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday told the Senate Judiciary Committee, “The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections.”
The Senate report says the Russians used a number of techniques to try to gain access to election systems in all or most states.
Mr. Mueller’s April report confirmed that Russian probes of the 2016 elections included hacking the emails of election officials in Florida, saying “the FBI believes that this operation enabled the GRU [Russian military intelligence] to gain access to the network of at least one Florida county government.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the Russians gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties by sending phishing emails. The governor said no data was altered and election results weren’t compromised. Illinois is another state where Russian hackers are known to have accessed voter rolls.
Another type of Russian attack, exploiting a vulnerability in widely used data management software, also was cited in the Senate Intelligence Committee report. The malicious method involves tricking programs used to manage databases such as voter rolls into allowing a hacker to gain access to and make changes to the database.
It is clear that protecting the elections infrastructure will require more than purchasing secure voting machines with paper trails, as South Carolina is doing for the 2020 elections. For example, all elections officials with access to sensitive voter rolls and other election data must be trained to recognize and avoid phishing attacks. Vulnerable data management software has to be modified or changed. States have to strengthen channels of communication with federal monitors to foil foreign attempts to meddle in the electoral process. The physical security of voting machines must be carefully guarded.
This is going to require a lot of money, and states will need additional federal help and guidance. Congress should move quickly to pass bipartisan bills that address the major issues.