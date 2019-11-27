It would be easy to focus on the issues dividing Americans on this Thanksgiving Day. Nationally, politics have split friends and families into warring tribes. In our own backyard, efforts to improve education at the state and local levels have heightened suspicion and sharpened divides.

Nearly 70 percent of registered voters in a recent Monmouth University poll say that the country is greatly divided on our most important values. This mirrors the results found during the heated 2016 presidential campaign, and is felt similarly among Republicans, Democrats and independents.

A troublingly high 57 percent are greatly concerned that the U.S. would suffer “lasting damage” if those with core political principles different from their own were able to put those policies in place. And there is almost equal concern about politicians who refuse to compromise and those who won’t stand up for their principles. In that sense, we are even divided over what we’re divided about.

Yes, in many areas, our political disunity has sadly persisted.

But throughout this great country, there also is widespread agreement in many areas, according to an annual Gallup poll that gauges confidence in our institutions.

Americans share a love for the military and the police (but Congress, not so much). We still are a nation of believers, though belief in God has increasingly different meanings.

And despite some of our infighting, Americans broadly are committed to the ideals of freedom, equality and the pursuit of the American dream. We are a nation of doers, creators and hard workers. We want to leave this country and the world better than we found it for everyone who comes after us.

These are things we can be thankful for today — and every day.

We have managed to hold on to many of our shared beliefs despite the rancor, some of which is fueled by misinformation and social media excesses, and the relentless news cycle.

We also can be thankful that our country and the Charleston area are about more than just politics. Every day, kindhearted Lowcountry residents donate their time and money to feed the hungry, help the homeless and provide aid to others in need.

This month, more than 5,000 volunteers from over 100 companies spread across the tri-county area during the annual Trident United Way Day of Caring. It’s a great example of the all-American ethos of neighbor helping neighbor.

Local residents’ generosity will be on display again next week on GivingTuesday. Other local events and groups do good every day, as do countless individuals driven to help make the world a better place.

There is a lot to be thankful for in our community, including educators, police officers, firefighters, service members and others who help make the Charleston area special. Thank them if you get a chance.

We also should be thankful for the amazing place we live in, full of natural beauty, art and architecture, and diverse, interesting people.

As you sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, remember to be thankful for your friends and family. Even if we don’t always agree on politics, we care about each other. That’s something we should remember today and every other day of the year.