Editorial: Happy 100th to the 19th Amendment

The passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote — which took place 100 years ago Tuesday — is rightly celebrated as a milestone in our nation’s history.
Certainly, Charleston was home to women who played prominent roles in the women’s suffrage movement, as Elizabeth Kirkland Cahill notes in her commentary on today’s editorial page. It’s something Charlestonians justifiably can take pride in, even if the event didn’t seem to be widely celebrated here at the time. The bulk of The News and Courier’s coverage then centered around whether Tennessee — whose approval put the amendment over the top needed for certification — might somehow change its mind.
Fast-forward a century, and there are abundant signs of how women’s contributions and leadership are growing and reshaping our community for the better.
The Post and Courier has produced an online video series, “We the Women,” in which a diverse group of female leaders discusses the importance of the 19th Amendment but also the ongoing challenges of gender equality and opportunities for women.
“We’re celebrating something that I can’t believe it’s only been 100 years,” Ashley Hall’s Head of School Jill Muti said in the podcast. “It’s shameful in so many ways and yet it’s such a product of the history of our nation in general. For me personally, it’s really created this kind of drive at the school to continue that legacy, the legacy of advocacy, of being grounded in community and place, of understanding the importance of beauty in the lives of everyone, what it means to be a citizen and civically responsible not only for ourselves but for others.”
Former state Sen. Sherry Shealy Martschink said on “We the Women” that she can’t imagine being alive at a time when women did not have the right to vote. She knows there is more work to do, but she appreciates the progress. “As opposed to when I grew up, I think there are girls now who grow up thinking, ‘One day I might like to be president,’ or ‘I might like to be governor,’” she said. “When I was growing up, that was not something I thought about because women just didn’t do that.”
Today, more than half of all registered voters in South Carolina and most other states are women, and since 1980, a larger percentage of eligible women than men have voted in presidential elections.
It’s also important to remember that it took numerous laws and the 24th Amendment, which abolished the poll tax, to eventually open up the voting booth to all Americans.
The 19th Amendment reminds us that our republic always has been a work in progress, with moments of dramatic change in which we rise to the promise of our American ideals. Our job as citizens of this great country is to continue to work toward these ideals and ensure the same rights and freedoms for everyone.