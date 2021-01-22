Editorial: Hank Aaron was baseball's humble home run king

He wasn’t flashy like Willie Mays. He wasn’t beloved like Mickey Mantle. But like both of those baseball greats, Hank Aaron was among the best to ever play the game — and he distinguished himself with his humility and an effortless grace.

Identifying “the greatest” player in any sport is an almost impossible exercise, given the differences between eras in how games are played, conditioning and nutrition, and the level of competition. There may have been better pure hitters such as Ted Williams, and better all-around players like the electric Mr. Mays. Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb are among a handful of others in that conversation.

But Mr. Aaron, who died Friday, built a remarkable case in his 23 seasons, nearly all with the Braves. He still holds baseball’s career records for total bases (6,856) and runs batted in (2,297) and is second in at-bats (12,364), behind only Pete Rose. He is third in hits (3,771), trailing Mr. Rose and Mr. Cobb. And he held the home run record for more than 30 years before Barry Bonds came along in baseball’s steroid era; some still regard Mr. Aaron as the true Home Run King.

In the early 1970s, baseball fans eagerly followed the race between Mr. Aaron and Mr. Mays as they chased the Babe’s career homer mark. In those days, Mr. Aaron often was the only remarkable thing about the unremarkable Braves.

Mr. Aaron’s pursuit of the home run record unfortunately was fraught with racial overtones. He received hate mail and death threats from people angry that a black man might unseat a white man as the holder of one of sports’ most hallowed records. Sadly, some of the racial abuse came in his home ballpark as he neared the mark.

But Hammerin’ Hank persevered while Mr. Mays finally ran out of steam. And on April 8, 1974, Mr. Aaron drove a fastball from the Dodgers’ Al Downing over the left-center field fence in Atlanta for home run No. 715 and claimed the formerly untouchable record.

In classic Aaron style, there was no fist-pumping or bat-flipping or staring down the pitcher. He simply trotted around the bases, head held high, as he had done 714 times before.

Mr. Aaron, whose experiences led him to become an advocate for civil rights, said he was inspired by Jackie Robinson as he closed in on the record.

Another former Braves great, Dale Murphy, summed up Mr. Aaron well in a tweet Friday: “There was a certain spirit, even a reverence, when in Hank Aaron’s presence that you could feel. Grace, strength, integrity. We were blessed to have known him.”

Mr. Aaron’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 finally gave him the appreciation and respect that he felt had eluded him during much of his playing career.

“I never wanted them to forget Babe Ruth,” he said. “I just wanted them to remember Henry Aaron.”