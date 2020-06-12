Editorial: Guilty plea won't undo VC Summer damage, but these reforms would help in the future

There’s something deeply satisfying about news that a top SCE&G official is pleading guilty to fraud for his role in the biggest business failure in South Carolina history — and cooperating with the criminal investigation into his former colleagues.
Steve Byrne was in charge of the V.C. Summer nuclear construction project and repeatedly assured investors and regulators that it was coming along just fine, even as it went further and further over budget and fell further and further behind schedule. He kept reassuring investors and regulators right up until the moment SCE&G and junior partner Santee Cooper pulled the plug on the suddenly worthless project, leaving ratepayers on the hook for more than $4 billion. Shareholders saw their nest eggs shrink as one of South Carolina’s largest and most successful businesses collapsed.
And Mr. Byrne deserves to be punished for his role in all this — as do any other executives who were culpable.
Unfortunately, no matter how many of them are convicted and no matter what punishment they receive, it won’t undo the deep damage this did to millions of South Carolinians, and our state. Nothing can undo that.
But while Mr. Byrne and other executives were the ones making bad and, in at least this case, criminal decisions, they were aided and abetted by a compliant Legislature that passed the blank-check law that made it nearly impossible for regulators to stop SCE&G’s drunken spending spree. Then, just for added protection, lawmakers stacked the regulatory commission with compliant members who knew they weren’t supposed to regulate anything.
The good news is that today’s legislators — most of whom were not in office when consumer protections were stripped from the regulatory process in 2004 and the Base Load Review Act was passed in 2007 — have repealed the law that facilitated the spending spree and reinstated consumer protections. They also are reconstituting the Public Service Commission with members who might not take utilities at face value and are embracing less expensive and less risky clean-energy sources.
The bad news is that they have refused to even consider the fundamental cultural and structural reforms that laid the groundwork for the law that incentivized SCE&G parent SCANA to squander our money.
The root cause of that bad legislation was legislators’ habit of passing complicated bills they don’t understand, based on the assurances of generous campaign supporters and well-placed lobbyists — both of which SCANA had in excess. So when SCANA asked for a law to make it easier to get financing to build the nuclear reactors most lawmakers wanted, they didn’t look closely enough to realize that the legislation was built around perverse and guaranteed incentives: the more the company spent, the bigger the profit for the company and its executives — even if the project failed.
Lawmakers need to correct both of those problems.
The U.S. Supreme Court has limited how much we can regulate money in politics. But we can place all sorts of restrictions in return for granting companies a monopoly. So the Legislature can prohibit regulated utilities, their executives and affiliated organizations from offering employment, campaign donations or gifts to legislators. It needs to do so. Still.
And there’s still a much larger problem: We need a system — similar to the one we already have for tax and spending legislation — that would delay debate on certain complex bills (including all bills affecting regulated utilities) until they are reviewed for constitutional flaws and explained, in plain English, by neutral experts.
This wouldn’t guarantee that legislators make smart decisions, but it could improve the odds that they understand what they’re doing — and that the public understands it as well. It’s hard to imagine how the Legislature would have passed such a perverse piece of legislation as the Base Load Review Act if lawmakers had actually understood how it worked — and realized that we understood it, too.
And yet, after all that we’ve been through, they still have not established such a simple system to guard against being bamboozled again.