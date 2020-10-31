Editorial: Growing Berkeley needs to save its sense of place. Here's how to start.

Berkeley County not only covers more area than any of South Carolina's 45 other counties (if you include its lakes), it's also among the most rapidly changing, as readers of The Post and Courier's ongoing Boom and Balance series know full well.
From the mega-developments going up in and around Summerville, Goose Creek and Cainhoy to vast industrial and warehouse operations near the headwaters of the Ashley River, the county is witnessing the kind of growth and prosperity that many other counties can only dream of.
But as the Charleston region has learned time and again, success brings its own challenges, mainly around ensuring that an economic boom doesn't mar our quality of life by irrevocably changing what we loved before success showed up at our door.
That's why Berkeley County's upcoming revision to its comprehensive plan will be so critical.
The recent battles over a sand mine expansion near Huger and an intense development proposed at Gippy Plantation near the Cooper River Historic District are examples of the kind of clashes this plan could help ward off — if residents, elected officials and others take advantage of the planning update to achieve more consensus on where growth should and shouldn't go.
"We’re at a crossroads in Berkeley County," says Robby Maynard of the Coastal Conservation League. "Growth is coming. We can’t just bury our heads in the sand and ignore it. This is an opportunity to create a vision for Berkeley County that all its stakeholders will want and appreciate. It’s important for people to come out and share their vision."
While the county just recently launched a website about the plan — www.oneberkeley2020.com — it already has been working with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to study where infrastructure, including roads, schools, utility lines and the like, is keeping pace with growth — and where it isn't.
The plan will be of most interest for those who live and own property in the county's vast unincorporated areas, but even those in cities such as Hanahan, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner and Charleston should be interested, since it will shape growth that ultimately affects schools, traffic, flooding and open space. Some major questions that should be addressed are:
• Should the county do more to encourage growth in certain areas and discourage it in others? Currently, most of the county is zoned Flex 1, which allows one unit per acre. The plan should explore the idea of an urban growth boundary such as the one set by the city and the county of Charleston and whether more rural protections would help it develop agritourism and ecotourism.
• Similarly, should Berkeley leaders consider a publicly funded effort to protect open space, such as the ones in place in Charleston and Beaufort counties (and to a lesser extent in Dorchester, too, with its successful 2019 parks referendum)?
• Should the county consider new zoning protections for its settlement communities that would ensure that future development in and around them fits in relatively well? Different communities could have different zoning overlays, depending on their own needs and wants.
• What, if any, pivots should Berkeley County make to promote transportation options other than cars? A bus rapid transit line already is in the works between downtown Charleston and Summerville; would it make sense to start thinking about a similar line toward Goose Creek? Fortunately, a related planning study of the U.S. Highway 52 corridor between Moncks Corner and North Charleston is expected to launch early next year.
Of course, residents and others ultimately will answer those questions, one way or another, as the revised county plan takes shape. The public will get its first chance to weigh in, both in person and remotely, starting Thursday. "Most importantly, we want to hear from the public," says Alison Simmons, the county's planning director. "We want this plan to be responsive to the changing needs of our county.”
And as important as that process is, equally important will be residents' ongoing engagement, because even if the updated plan is near perfect, it won't mean much if elected officials don't heed it.