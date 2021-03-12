Editorial: Grounded? Let's start with actual rules for flying on the taxpayers' dime.

S.C. Sen. Jack Lindsay stepped off the state airplane in 1984 and into a nasty controversy: He and his entourage had just returned from Florida, where they had attended the Super Bowl, and a local TV reporter was there to capture the image. Public pressure forced the state Aeronautics Commission to charge the powerful Marlboro County attorney $3,000 for the flight, and the Senate Ethics Committee, in one of its only two public actions over more than two decades, issued a public reprimand.

It was the most notorious abuse we’ve ever seen of the state planes, but certainly not the only one. There have been many other scandals — involving Gov. Mark Sanford, who had to pay ethics fines for using state planes for personal errands and campaign events, and Gov. Nikki Haley, who hitched one for news conferences and ceremonial bill signings even though lawmakers had specifically prohibited that, and a smattering of less colorful legislators — each instance unearthed when a reporter got a tip and checked out state flight logs.

The latest abuse was reported by Columbia’s State newspaper, this time involving the 34 flights that House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford took on the state's airplanes since 2012, often to vacation destinations, where he was speaking at a conference or had some other type of business that was tangentially related to his job as a legislator. He was accompanied on six of those trips by his girlfriend and now wife, whose presence apparently wasn’t even tangentially related to legislative business and might have violated state law.

Of course, Mr. Rutherford wasn’t the only state legislator taking legally questionable and ethically unjustified taxpayer-funded flights; he was just the most frequent flyer. The newspaper also reported that Rep. John King took 24 flights; Rep. Carl Anderson took 14; 17 legislators hitched a state plane between three and 10 times, 15 twice and one once. Fourteen of the flyers have since left office.

There probably are legitimate reasons for state legislators to use one of the state's two King Airs, which cost $1,000 to $1,500 per hour to fly; that’s presumably why state law allows it, as long as they sign a form stating that it's for official state business. But Mr. Rutherford’s trips — like many legislators’ trips — tended to be for conferences, often at luxury resorts, of the sort that legislators have agreed to count as official state business but that certainly aren’t an essential part of their jobs.

And on Tuesday, Senate Republican Leader Shane Massey and Sen. Wes Climer revived legislation the Senate (but not the House) had passed in 2003 to sell the state planes. Mr. Massey told a news conference last week that taxpayers don’t need to be paying for vacations for legislators. More to the point: “If this were the first reported abuse, then I probably wouldn’t take the drastic step of saying, ‘Let’s just sell the planes,’ but what’s gotten me to this point is this isn’t the first reported abuse. It’s not even the second.”

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Worse things could happen than selling the state's planes. But a more conservative approach would be to analyze the cost of forcing the governor, Commerce Department officials (among the big users) and other public officials to take commercial flights or rent a charter when they need to fly versus the cost of maintaining the state fleet. That likely would reduce the number of times taxpayers have to pay for flights — certainly flights by legislators — but we won’t know whether it would be cheaper until we do an analysis.

Meantime, lawmakers need to do what should have been done decades ago: tighten up the rules for using the plane. Under current law, state planes are available for any “official business” by the governor and other constitutional officers, legislators and members of state boards, commissions and agencies, along with their invitees. But “official business” isn’t defined — so it too often includes conferences sponsored by lobbying groups or by one of the many regional and national associations for state legislators that frequently hold conferences at resort locations. And since they don't have to pick up the tab, some legislators reserve a state plane when there's plenty of time to drive.

At the least, flyers should have to justify why it’s essential to take a flight and show that it’s less expensive to use a state plane than to fly commercially. And someone other than the person reserving the flight — ideally someone who doesn’t have to worry about political retribution — should be required to sign off on those calculations.

It’s not rocket science.

The reason we keep having scandals involving abuse of state planes isn’t that it’s difficult to regulate them. It’s that our lawmakers have chosen not to. The rest of us would really like to see that effort finally get off the ground.