Editorial: Got your COVID shots? You could be an ambassador. And you should.

It’s understandable that people would worry about whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe, about whether it might have as-yet-unreported side effects or about whether they really need the shot.
That means a key challenge in our hopes to end the pandemic will hinge on interacting respectfully, thoughtfully and successfully with those who harbor such concerns.
Many of us have received our vaccinations and are doing fine — better than fine if you consider our relief that we are now much less likely to be struck by what can be a debilitating, even fatal disease, one that already has claimed roughly 570,000 of our fellow Americans.
But just receiving the shot is not enough. It’s now our job — the job of all of us who have been vaccinated, particularly our leaders and those with medical expertise — to do what we can to convince those who are hesitant. And that begins with respect, with listening more than lecturing.
A few weeks ago, the state’s greatest challenge was to obtain enough vaccine for all who were eligible for the shots. That was stressful, but the next phase might be much more so, as the challenge shifts from inadequate supplies to too few people willing to get vaccinated.
Already, Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, told reporter M.K. Wildeman, “We are seeing more appointments and vaccine slots going unfilled.”
The Medical University of South Carolina has been anticipating the problem of vaccine reluctance and is poised to work with a variety of local leaders to help spread the word and convince those hesitant about getting the shot. Its ambitious education program aims to create “vaccine ambassadors,” but those of us who have been vaccinated and believe it’s the right step should consider ourselves ambassadors and work to converse with family members, neighbors, co-workers, fellow parishioners and others who have questions.
“It really starts with having a conversation that makes people feel comfortable in sharing their concerns and not making them feel ashamed for their concerns,” said Dr. Ruth Adekunle of MUSC, “then addressing their concerns point by point in a way that’s understanding and empathetic.” Remind those who are concerned about the vaccine’s side effects that they should be heartened by the federal government’s recent decision to suspend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for several days until it could learn more about blood clots experienced by a tiny percentage of patients.
The J&J vaccine has been resumed, and Dr. Adekunle noted, “There are things we’re learning about the vaccinations every single day, and what we know today might not hold true two weeks from now.” In other words, the message is not that receiving a vaccine is totally without risk but rather that, from all the science we currently know, the risk of getting ill from COVID-19 is far greater.
While many have expected vaccine hesitancy to be greater in the black community, polls also show a number of Republicans, who are predominantly white, are hesitant.
So we were glad to see U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham visit an MUSC vaccination site Monday and urge others to follow suit.
“Without a vaccine, the chance of getting COVID is as high as it’s ever been. With a vaccine, it is low. I want South Carolina to lead the way in terms of vaccinations among the population and lead the way in terms of reopening and staying open,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff on the internet. This is safe. I took it early on to try to show that I’m willing to take it. I urge you, if you haven’t been vaccinated, come to MUSC. Wherever you can get to, they’ll make it convenient. It is free. You’ll be doing yourself, your family and the state a great service.”
The city of Charleston took an interesting, laudable step by giving a $50 bonus to every employee who gets vaccinated; more than a third of its workforce has taken the city up on the offer, and many more are expected to.
If this sounds like just throwing away taxpayer money, consider the fact that the city insures itself for employees’ health care: Even if every city employee gets vaccinated and claims the money, the city’s total net cost would be about $89,000, less than the hospital bill for one employee with a serious COVID-19 case.
Charleston, South Carolina, the nation and the world are in a race against time, with the hope that a sufficient number of us will get vaccinated and lower the transmission rate before new variants are able to emerge that are more contagious, that are more deadly or, worst of all, that the vaccine won’t protect against.
Many of us have been vaccinated, but even more of us still need to be in order to achieve the herd immunity that will blunt COVID’s threat. All of us should do what we can to get there.