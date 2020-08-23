Editorial: Got solutions for housing, flooding? Charleston needs to hear them

Part of the problem in grappling with a complex issue like affordable housing is pinpointing where the biggest problems — and biggest opportunities — exist. Charleston’s ongoing update of its comprehensive plan wisely is diving deep into the issue, which has far-reaching impacts that extend beyond the city limits.
City planners held the first of several Housing Lab meetings via Zoom Thursday that sought input from both experts and everyday residents about housing availability, future housing needs and what can be done to encourage more affordable housing across the city. More than 30 people joined in and shared everything from big-picture thoughts, such as how affordable housing and transportation are intertwined, to specific observations, such as the difficulty an average person faces when looking for an affordable place to live. It was a notable effort to make the process inclusive during the pandemic, though videoconferencing is an imperfect substitute for in-person meetings.
There’s a growing awareness nationally that even well-intentioned planning efforts might miss input from marginalized residents, and the city has added Community Solutions Consulting to its planning team to ensure the process brings in disparate voices.
Affordable housing and flooding are the two biggest focal areas in this 10-year update, which ultimately will influence daily actions by city staff and bigger decisions by the Planning Commission and City Council.
Meanwhile, the comprehensive plan critically will gather not only public input but also new data. The consulting company, Community Data Platforms, is undertaking a fresh housing analysis, including housing costs, rental prices and income levels, to pinpoint where Charleston’s needs are greatest. Its preliminary results could be available in the early fall.
Of course, the challenge of finding enough affordable, high-quality housing extends beyond Charleston’s city limits. We hope the city’s planning effort will acknowledge that fact and seek new regional strategies, particularly with the housing opportunities expected to arise along the planned Lowcountry Rapid Transit line from Summerville to downtown Charleston.
The region will have more opportunities to make progress on affordable housing if Charleston County voters decide on Nov. 3 that they want to raise property taxes to generate about $8 million a year for affordable housing initiatives. Voters should first get specific answers about how that money would be spent.
Information on upcoming meetings related to the city’s comprehensive plan can be found at charlestoncityplan.com (and its “Get Involved” tab). These meetings are arranged by geography (the peninsula, West Ashley, etc.) as well as by topic: There will be flood-focused meetings in addition to the housing ones already scheduled. The city also will hold a few general listening sessions.
Charleston’s new comprehensive plan won’t solve things by itself; it won’t make any zoning changes or stricter stormwater rules or find new revenue for housing efforts. But the final document will suggest such steps. That’s why people with opinions about the city’s challenges — and what can be done to tackle them — should make sure their voices are heard.