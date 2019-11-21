Goose Creek voters will decide a referendum Dec. 3 that would enable the city to annex Century Aluminum’s Mount Holly plant along with nearly 5,000 acres it owns and create an electric utility that would pave the way for Century to add about 300 high-paying jobs.
They should approve the ballot measure – but only on the condition city officials commit to publicly disclosing the terms of related contracts to make those promises come true by the time Century’s contract with Santee Cooper expires at the end of 2020. Goose Creek residents would continue to get their electricity via Berkeley Electric Cooperative.
Mayor Greg Habib, who has led the effort, should call a City Council meeting before the vote to pass a resolution to say that all related contracts will be available for public review at least two weeks in advance of any vote to execute them.
Mayor Habib told The Post and Courier that annexing the plant and its property would boost and diversify the city’s tax base and give the town zoning control over Century’s developable property near Carnes Crossroads. He expects about 2,500 acres to eventually be developed, further expanding the city’s tax base and allowing the new utility to supply the area.
The concept is simple – Goose Creek would annex the adjacent property and create a utility to supply all the electricity Century needs to reopen a second “pot” line, roughly doubling production and employment – but getting there might not be so easy.
Santee Cooper is expected to put up a legal fight to retain Century as a customer, but Mr. Habib, who has retained legal counsel and consultants, said he has discussed the pending deal with all concerned parties and is confident the city is on firm legal ground.
The Mount Holly plant is in Berkeley Electric’s service area. But Berkeley doesn’t serve that area. So, under a negotiated contract, Santee Cooper supplies the plant with 25% of electricity it uses while Century buys the rest from other generators.
The state constitution, however, allows municipalities to start their own utilities with the permission of voters – 21 others have including Goose Creek, which started a water utility in 1972 – and federal law would require Santee Cooper to transmit wholesale power purchased by Goose Creek on its lines at a regulated price.
First, voters have to pass the Dec. 3 referendum. Then the city would create a utility that would become Century’s sole supplier of electricity under a contract that would require City Council approval – likely with just a single vote. A contract for the city to purchase power also would require a single vote.
That’s why Mayor Habib and City Council must commit to making all related contracts public – and with plenty of time for residents and experts to review them before any votes to approve or reject them. Goose Creek residents need to be confident the city is covering all its bases so they won’t be left on the hook if something goes awry.
Goose Creek would be buying about 400 megawatt-hours of juice, enough to power a small town.
The upside of the annexation is pretty clear. It would boost city property tax revenue by $1 million or more per year and give Goose Creek control over Century’s developable property. Century plans to return to full production by investing $54 million in the plant and adding 300 jobs that pay about $80,000 a year, according to Mr. Habib. Century’s two smelting plants in Kentucky already buy all their electricity on the open market.
Goose Creek also expects to make a slight profit on the electricity it buys and resells to cover operating costs, which would include hiring someone to run the utility – essentially a pass-through entity – and perhaps a consultant to help with electricity purchases.
Goose Creek would eventually take ownership of the Century-owned power substation next to the plant, but Century has agreed to maintain it, the mayor said. That, too, needs to be in writing, and voters need to see it.