We’re sure the nonprofits that received the leftovers from Gov. Henry McMaster’s inauguration fund were delighted by the early Christmas gift. They all seem to be worthy recipients of charitable donations.
But there’s something troubling about the way South Carolina regulates — or, more to the point, does not regulate — donations to and from inauguration committees.
Like previous S.C. governors, Mr. McMaster voluntarily limited the size of donations he would accept for his January festivities. He voluntarily disclosed the list of donors earlier this year. And with last week’s announcement that he’s donating $315,000 to four charities, he voluntarily disclosed what he was doing with money left over from the inauguration.
The key word in all of those sentences is “voluntary.” As in, it’s totally at a governor’s discretion whether to do the sorts of things that state law requires political candidates to do with their campaign accounts.
That means a governor one day could refuse to make this information public, or could accept much larger donations than the maximum $25,000 that Mr. McMaster accepted. Potentially worse, a governor could leave some names off of those lists, while claiming they were complete. Don’t think any of this is possible? We would remind you that presidential candidates used to voluntarily disclose their income tax returns. Until one didn’t.
Donations to inaugural committees don’t help governors the same way as donations to campaign accounts, which can determine whether they win the election. And some companies like getting their names listed as sponsors of inaugural events and getting tickets to the inaugural ball, and special seating at the inauguration itself. But governors want their inauguration festivities to be impressive, so making big donations does in fact give big donors an opportunity to ingratiate themselves to the governor in much the same way campaign donations can.
It’s no coincidence that in addition to reading like a who’s who of corporate South Carolina, the donation list also read like a who’s who of companies and organizations that lobby the governor and the Legislature: Dominion, Duke and NextEra Energy, the S.C. Hospital Association, the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Association of S.C., Advance America, TitleMax, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Boeing, BMW.
Having other people’s money to give away once the inauguration is over also helps governors, who can take credit for being incredibly generous, which can’t hurt them in the future. (State law allows governors and other elected officials to give campaign funds to charities, and they often do.)
Privately funded inauguration festivities have a long tradition, in our state and elsewhere. And we certainly don’t think taxpayers should have to fund inaugural events, beyond the swearing-in ceremony itself. But we also don’t think we should have to rely on the goodwill of governors to set limits on donations or, even more importantly, disclose this information.
The Legislature should require public disclosure of donations to and by these committees, just like it does for campaign donations and expenditures, and should set a limit on maximum donations. And since he has been such a strong advocate of ethics and disclosure laws throughout his political career, we can think of no one better than Gov. McMaster to lead the effort to write those requirements into state law.