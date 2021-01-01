Editorial: Good riddance 2020. Here's how to make 2021 a (much) better year.

Happy, happy New Year.

Most of us can’t remember the last time so many people were so excited to say goodbye and good riddance to the year just ended.

No, 2020 wasn’t the worst year ever. Not by far. Several years in the 20th century were much worse, although most of us weren’t alive to endure them. And it gets increasingly difficult to find years with as little deprivation and sickness and death as we look further back through human history. A history that includes millennia without penicillin, or electricity, with abject poverty of the sort even the poorest modern Americans can’t begin to imagine for all but the tiniest sliver of the elite and no concept, outside that same tiny sliver of the elite, of freedoms or rights. By comparison, for the overwhelming majority of us, 2020 brought mostly inconvenience, annoyance and disruption.

Still, it was a brutal change, mostly but not only because of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 340,000 Americans and infected more than 19 million and robbed our children of months of education and destroyed businesses and sent millions of Americans to unemployment lines and food banks for the first time and, even for the vast majority of us who didn’t lose our jobs, upended the lives of pretty much every one of us.

In the midst of all that, we had a national awakening to the reality that police do, in fact, sometimes kill innocent black people. We would have had a difficult enough time coming to terms with the gruesome death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, which was shocking even to those of us who already recognized the problem. But the awakening ignited overreactions by some who frame police killings as an indictment of all police and, indeed, of our entire society, which in turn emboldened white supremacists to step up their public presence in a way this nation hasn’t seen since the Ku Klux Klan’s reign of terror.

The result was mostly nonviolent if tense marches and rallies but occasional outbreaks of rioting and looting, and passion on both sides that bled into the mask wars and the political campaigns and threatened to engulf our nation in deadly clashes as the November election approached.

So happy, happy New Year.

After the Year of COVID-19, we are so ready for the Year of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

After the Year of the Chaos President, we are so ready for the Year of the Boring President.

And wouldn’t it be great, after the Year of the Hide in the Basement Legislature, to have the Year of the Productive Legislature?

And after the Year of the Score Political Points Congress to have the Year of the Put Country Ahead of Party Congress?

And after the Year of Protests to have the Year of Progress?

And after the Year of Division to have the Year of Consensus-Building?

If those seem a little too big for most of us to affect, what if we all just say good riddance to the Year of Looking for Reasons to be Angry and welcome in its place a Year of Looking for Reasons to be Glad? Or grateful? Or at least content?

Or how about a year to find ways to get along with each other, to remember that there’s so much more that unites us than divides us, and to work in our families and our communities to make 2021 a year we won’t be so anxious to put behind us?