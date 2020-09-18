Editorial: Good news at last from the Middle East

The current cover of Foreign Affairs magazine features a picture of President Donald Trump looming over a fractured globe with the title, “The World Trump Made.” The introductory essay, by the eminent diplomatic historian Margaret McMillan, makes the case that Mr. Trump has been destructive, not constructive, in his conduct of foreign affairs.
There is no denying Mr. Trump’s sometimes shambolic approach to foreign policy has caused problems, but even his critics should give him credit for recent good news from the Middle East. A series of friendship treaties between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates with Israel, midwifed by his unorthodox Middle East diplomatic team, provides constructive news from a region that sorely needs it.
The conditions and timing were right for such accords, even if they are somewhat thin on details. Mr. Trump has faced difficult challenges in the Middle East because Iran, the region’s dominant nation by population, continues an aggressive foreign policy hostile to both Israel and Sunni Muslim Arab states. That common danger led to informal improvements in relations between Israel and Sunni Arab nations over the past decade. Mr. Trump predicted more agreements are coming.
The agreements also could represent an important turning point in the region. With major Sunni Arab nations willing to work with Israel to settle the Palestinian question, there is new hope for a peace settlement.
Iran remains the problem. For the past 40 years, it has built a base in Syria and Lebanon (using its proxy Hezbollah) to bring pressure both on Israel and on any Palestinian leaders willing to consider a peace agreement with Israel.
President Barack Obama’s attempt to reach an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program ended the rebels’ hope of help from Washington and led to a disastrous splintering of their movement. Now Russia and Iran are on the verge of crushing the rebel remnants, which bodes ill for any near-term Middle East peace.
With strong support from his first United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, Mr. Trump rejected his predecessor’s ambiguous stance toward Israel and strongly supported the Jewish nation. With worries increasing about Iranian aggression and power, some Arab nations began looking at Israel as a potential ally rather than an enemy.
Russian and Iranian dominance in Syria, Turkey’s intervention and Iran’s continued pressure on Iraq have caused major problems. In Iraq, the Islamic State was once dismissed by Mr. Obama as the junior varsity, but its sudden rise caused him to reintroduce American troops he had withdrawn in 2011.
It took Mr. Trump’s determination to crush the Islamic State and turn the tide in Iraq, a country that is no great success story but is no longer an impediment to more acceptance of Israel in the region. Last month, the president agreed with Iraq’s new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, that remaining U.S. combat troops will be withdrawn soon, perhaps leaving behind a cadre of trainers, and that U.S. financial aid and investment will help rebuild its shattered economy. Other financial assistance to Iraq may come from the Sunni Arab states that have now agreed to treat economically powerful Israel as a friend and potential trading partner.
The situation in Iraq is still touch and go, and the conditions in Syria remain dire. A particularly ugly war in Yemen provoked by Iran to harass Saudi Arabia is far from over. But Mr. Trump has been constructive in limiting Iranian interference in Iraq and promoting friendship between Israel and major Sunni Arab nations. Timing and conditions played as much a role with Israel as any deal-making on the president’s part, but he deserves credit for seizing the moment to take an important step toward creating a more peaceful region.