The adults among us realize the real, if counterintuitive, secret to the holiday season: that it is in giving that we receive.
For children, unwrapping new toys under the tree is understandably a highlight of Christmas. On the long road to adulthood, however, most of us begin seeing the holiday as more about bringing joy to others (such as the aforementioned children).
This plays out on the family level, but it also plays out in healthy communities.
That’s why Thomas Lesesne began the annual Good Cheer Fund in 1927 when he was managing editor of The News and Courier, this newspaper’s forerunner. Since then, generous readers have contributed more than $9.1 million (including $418,469 just last year) to help the lives of others, many of whom they will never meet.
The fund benefits those served by several agencies, including the Coastal Catholic Charities, Carolina Youth Development Center, Lowcountry Food Bank, Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired SC, The Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission and Charleston Leadership Foundation.
Rocío Maldonado of Catholic Charities has described how the fund helped that agency help a woman who had trouble paying her electric bill. She had injured her spine in a work-related accident, went on temporary disability and faced having her power shut off until the charity offered its help.
“The Good Cheer Fund has allowed us to reach people we would not normally be able to reach,” Maldonado told reporter Rickey Dennis. “People in our community have needs that cannot always be met with limited resources, and our agency is so very grateful to receive this help.”
The details of similar stories made possible by the Good Cheer Fund are being recounted daily this month in the pages of our Business section, so please consider giving what you can. This holiday, take a small step to replace a little bit of darkness with light.