As cities grapple with how to welcome new 5G or small cell into their public realm, the federal government is providing little to no help. Its current message to local jurisdictions is basically this: Hush up and get out of the way.
And that should change.
As this new technology arrives, more people are asking questions about its effects on everything from the aesthetics of their cities to handicap accessibility to what is known about the impacts on public health.
Charleston City Councilwoman Carol Jackson recently asked the city’s legal staff to research whether the city can further restrict new towers near schools and day care sites. Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura says that town also has received applications for new small cell installations and has heard from residents regarding potential health impacts.
But cities seem to have few good options. As Charleston City Attorney Susan Herdina told reporter M.K. Wildeman, the FCC’s rules “really broadly swept away the city’s discretion.”
The U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities began pushing back at the Federal Communications Commission’s ground rules in 2017. That’s when the two sent a joint letter to the FCC expressing concern.
“State and local governments have traditionally regulated the infrastructure built in their jurisdictions, and provided protections to their residents who purchase broadband services,” their letter said. “The order’s broad language intending to preempt any state or local requirements that are inconsistent with the federal deregulatory approach is a sweeping overreach that seems to intend to weaken or eliminate any local authority over broadband services at all.”
We’re not against technology. As Charleston lawyer Morris Ellison correctly notes today in an op-ed, new technology promises more effective services in areas such as garbage collection, transportation, parking and even drainage. “All of these possibilities require data, and 5G, fifth-generation technology, offers the ability to collect and process that data and data is what makes a city smart,” Mr. Ellison writes.
We agree with Mr. Ellison that the city, private sector providers and the public should work together to facilitate the creation of this new network, but it’s important to note how imbalanced the current playing field is in favor of the private sector. Indeed, his law firm handled a federal lawsuit against the city of Charleston on the topic.
Charleston alone has seen at least eight small cell poles installed; 12 more have been approved, and the city has fielded 52 requests from three different companies so far. There’s a sort of gold rush afoot, as private interests seek to lock down sites in the public right of way, but that doesn’t mean local jurisdictions shouldn’t have a say. Charleston has spent millions of dollars trying to remove aging telephone poles and utility power lines; just because there’s new technology doesn’t mean it should have to stand by idly as its sidewalks get cluttered up again.