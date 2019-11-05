The Charleston County School Board is considering a lot of big changes that it hopes will improve underperforming schools and provide the best education possible to all students. Some of those changes will be difficult to adjust to, but in the end will be for the best. Some have more downside than upside. Some, it’s really difficult to say at this point.

Getting into Charleston County magnet schools might get harder for some students The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees is one step closer to updating a policy that, if passed, would give admission preference into countywide magnet schools to students that live in Charleston County.

But there’s simply no legitimate argument against one proposal: Charleston County residents should get the first shot at Charleston County schools — in particular, our most popular magnet schools.

District officials say 53 out-of-district students are attending the hyper-competitive Academic Magnet High School this year. That’s 8% of the school’s 653 students, and it means 53 of Charleston County’s top students are stuck on a waiting list they wouldn’t otherwise be on. Additionally, 17 out-of-district students attend the Charleston County School of the Arts.

The numbers are growing dramatically; this year’s combined total of 70 is up from 40 two years ago and just seven in 2011.

That increase is driven by all the attention that surrounded a 2012 S.C. Supreme Court order, in which the court said the Charleston district had to obey a segregation-era state law that allows students to attend any district where they own at least $300 in taxable property. There are various accounts of the original purpose of Section 59-63-30, but we’ve never heard any arguments for it that we consider acceptable.

South Carolina legislators ask school board to delay changes to Charleston magnet schools More than 20 state lawmakers signed a letter asking the Charleston County School District superintendent and board chairman to postpone any decisions on the district's magnet schools.

(The school district voluntarily allows children of out-of-district employees to attend our schools, along with students whose families move mid-year. There are legitimate policy reasons for those exceptions.)

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As long as taxpayers in a district decide to pay higher property taxes to support special schools, we shouldn’t have a law that allows out-of-district students to displace in-district students at top-performing schools.

Editorial: Charleston county school fixes are tricky but essential A six-hour Charleston County School Board meeting June 24 covered as much policy ground as might be expected given that lengthy run-time. There was a lot to get through.

Unfortunately, the Legislature has shown no interest in repealing the 1962 law; fortunately, as the Supreme Court pointed out, it would be perfectly legal for the school district to give a preference to Charleston County students. That’s what the school board is considering.

District officials still have to determine precisely what the preference would be, and this will be key, because if it’s too large, the courts would almost certainly decide that it still violates the law. For example, the district probably couldn’t give Charleston County students so many extra points on their applications that it was not numerically possible for anyone outside the district to qualify.

Once officials get that language sorted out, the school board should make quick work of approving it. Then board members can spend their time and mental energy wrestling with the less clear-cut proposals.