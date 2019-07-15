It’s a bit surprising that Charleston residents would choose to leave a problematic intersection as is rather than take a chance on one of a few possible fixes.
Then again, the designs Charleston County came up with for eliminating the so-called “suicide merge” at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road in West Ashley were flawed and overly complicated.
That intersection’s bizarre crisscross pattern involving a high-speed merge turns out to be a comparably logical, if dangerous, way to transition from two large roads to a single one and vice versa.
And for whatever reason, the “suicide merge” nickname is inapt. Crashes are more likely to happen at other intersections nearby. Perhaps the unorthodox road design inspires caution.
The primary opposition to the county’s proposed fixes was that they would have made it a lot more difficult for drivers traveling north on Sam Rittenberg to figure out how to get into neighborhoods and a strip mall on the other side of Old Towne Road. It would have been possible, but not exactly intuitive.
Charleston County officials say they’ll go back to the drawing board and work on less disruptive fixes that could improve safety at the intersection without making it even more complicated than it already is.
That’s smart, because safety is a particular concern as Charleston city officials move forward with plans to put park space and public buildings in the middle of the three-way intersection where a Piggly Wiggly was torn down last year.
A relatively small triangle-shaped parcel of land surrounded mostly by four-lane roads with 45-mph speed limits and no safe pedestrian or bicycle access from nearby neighborhoods isn’t exactly an ideal place for, say, a picnic. But those are problems well worth fixing rather than reasons not to upgrade a prominent gateway into West Ashley.
Sam Rittenberg in particular needs a long-term plan that focuses less on speedy traffic flow and more on safety and livability. City officials have floated the idea of making that important commercial corridor more like King Street in downtown Charleston.
The most obvious difference is that King Street isn’t a four- and six-lane speedway devoid of even basic pedestrian infrastructure and surrounded by comically oversize parking lots.
Those two roads won’t ever be entirely comparable. They serve very different purposes. But it’s a comparison well worth keeping in mind when planning the future of one of West Ashley’s most harrowing intersections.
If a complete overhaul isn’t the best solution right now, there must still be smaller ways to make it safer and more human-scale. After all, a gateway to West Ashley should be one that welcomes people — not just their cars.