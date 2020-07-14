Editorial: Get SC law enforcement training back on track

South Carolina’s lone law enforcement academy in Columbia closed in March because of the pandemic and just reopened last week at about half capacity. The backlog of new hires awaiting the Criminal Justice Academy’s required training is now around 300 statewide.
Compared to some agencies, the Charleston Police Department is in pretty good shape, with only seven new hires awaiting the basic 12 weeks of training. They’re expected to start in-person classes Aug. 7 — along with 17 new hires in pre-academy training. Still, the department has about 55 vacancies to fill.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has about 20 deputy hires awaiting training; Richland County, about the same. Fully trained officers requiring recertification in certain areas have simply been given waivers to continue working.
There’s little doubt the academy is under strain. Academy staffers now do all the cooking and cleaning and all the other duties once performed by 50 state inmates, who have been confined to their prisons since the pandemic began.
Some departments have new hires working desk jobs or riding along with veteran officers, but most aren’t allowed to patrol by themselves, though there’s no state law preventing them from doing so or being issued a firearm. That’s a separate problem that needs to be addressed.
The director of the academy, Jackie Swindler, said it’s unclear how long it will take to eliminate the backlog because no one knows how long we will be in the grips of COVID-19. Another problem is that funding for the academy is way down — again, because of the pandemic.
Traditionally, the academy receives a portion of traffic ticket and court fine revenues. But last year, the Legislature cut that portion of funding from 67% to 42% and made up the difference with about $550,000 from the state’s general fund. Using general tax revenue is a smart step, because we shouldn’t give police an incentive to write a certain number of tickets, but since this spring, revenue from traffic tickets and fines has slowed to a trickle. So far, that revenue is down by about $800,000, Mr. Swindler said. Fortunately, fewer law enforcement officers have been leaving their jobs recently, Mr. Swindler said.
It’s not the first backlog the academy has faced. A year ago, the average wait for an officer to attend the academy was about 100 days. Mr. Swindler said that wait was reduced to about two weeks by October in part because of an increased use of video and online training. Now, new hires complete four weeks of training at home before reporting to the academy for eight weeks of in-person classes.
After self-quarantining for two weeks, the 27 officers who started in-person training July 5 now have separate dorm rooms — they used to bunk two to a room — and share only a restroom with another trainee, who acts as their partner. That’s a smart and necessary move to reduce the chance of spreading the coronavirus.
Elected Lowcountry officials and law enforcement officials long have advocated opening a second training facility in the Charleston area to add capacity and to ease the burden on new hires having to travel to the state capital. But they continue to get pushback from Mr. Swindler and others, who argue that a single academy ensures all officers get the same training.
We hope the academy will be able to reduce its backlog quickly, but the bottleneck should give lawmakers — and law enforcement officials statewide — yet another reason to rally behind a second training center here. It certainly should get them thinking about how to prevent similar problems in the future and ensure all officers working the streets are fully trained.