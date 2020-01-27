Elections have consequences. Indeed, they do, from how Americans get health care to how schools are run and guns are regulated, to how national security is handled and how economic policies are decided. And, of course, who gets to be president.
Thursday is the deadline to register to vote in the Feb. 29, first-in-the-South Democratic primary, but even those who don’t plan to vote in that race should take this opportunity to ensure their registration is up to date well before the statewide primaries on June 9 and the Nov. 3 general election.
Even 17-year-olds can get in on the action if they turn 18 before Nov. 3.
If you’ve changed addresses, you need to re-register with your new address.
The process is simple. The S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org, enables you to register — all you need is a valid driver’s license or state I.D. — check your registration for accuracy and find out where your polling place will be.
You also can sign up via county websites or DMV offices, or in person locally at the Charleston County board of elections at 4367 Headquarters Road; the East Cooper Service Center at 1189 Sweegrass Basket Parkway, Ste. 400; the North Area Service Center at 4045 Bridge View Ave.; and the DMV office at 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., among other county offices.
Registration applications are available at city halls, county library branches, post offices and other public buildings.
It’s worth noting that the Democratic primary falls on a Saturday. Applications for absentee ballots are available from county voter registration offices. The Republican Party won’t hold a presidential primary in South Carolina. The presumptive nominee is President Trump. The same goes for Alaska, Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas and Virginia.
A dozen Democratic presidential candidates will appear on the Feb. 29 ballot, and because South Carolina is an early voting state, the results could influence much of the rest of the nation.
Democracies function better when more people vote. Turnout for the 2018 midterm elections was the highest in 40 years, with 53 percent of the eligible population voting. And for the first time, younger voters outvoted baby boomers and older Americans, 62.2 million votes to 60.1 million votes, according to the Pew Research Center.
There is enough skepticism, even cynicism, about our politics today, but we all should appreciate that we have power in our own hands to make a difference, provided we take advantage of our right to cast a ballot. And that begins with the unglamorous but necessarily job of registering to vote.