Americans did not solve their problems with health care in the 2010s. But the 2020s promise to be a decisive decade for addressing them. The big question is how.

A decade ago, many experts advocated changes to “bend the cost curve” and moderate the rate of health-care cost growth. But increasing access to care through Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid expansion led to higher prices that discourage some Americans from buying health insurance. The medical community had trouble meeting the increased demand in part because another government policy discouraged the expansion of necessary graduate medical education.

ACA individual policy costs in South Carolina rose 31 percent in 2018 and 5.6 percent in 2019 before stabilizing for this year. The number of South Carolinians purchasing insurance through the exchanges fell from 230,211 in 2017 to 216,889 in 2019 as a result.

The United States now spends $11,000 per capita on health care, more than twice the average of other industrialized nations. But it lags all other peer nations in some measures of health, such as obesity, and unlike its peers does not offer universal coverage.

Last year, a record 33 percent of Americans put off getting medical treatment for financial reasons, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Broadly speaking, there are two opposing approaches to gaining control over health-care prices.

Public insurance options such as Medicare for all rely on direct or indirect price setting by the federal government. The extreme example of this approach, Britain’s National Health Service, pays providers salaries.

The other approach, which has worked well in some specialties such as laser eye surgery, is to let the market set prices.

Democratic presidential candidates all favor some version of increased government price setting. President Trump has tended to focus on policies intended to strengthen the markets for medical services.

The current American system is a mix of the two approaches. The government effectively sets prices for medical services purchased through Medicare, Medicaid and the Veterans Administration. Private insurers negotiate prices for their clients with providers, introducing an element of supply-and-demand market discipline.

But it is a far from perfect mix. Most health-care services are paid for by a third party such as the government or a private insurer. Consumers, the ultimate source of decision in a market-based system, are usually insulated from direct exposure to the cost of medical services, although they pay a rising price for insurance, co-pays and deductibles.

An increasingly obvious problem with the third-party payer system is its vulnerability to gaming by greedy suppliers. For example, NBC News recently reported that pharmaceutical companies often combine a couple of low-cost generic drugs that work well together into a single pill and charge extortionate prices knowing that: Prescribing physicians usually do not know the cost of the prescriptions they write; patients usually face only a small co-pay for each prescription; and insurance companies will pay for the pills and pass the costs along to all their customers the next time rates are raised.

In one of many examples cited by NBC, a drug for treating acid reflux called Zegerid, manufacturer Bausch Health combined a generic form of the widely available over-the-counter medicine Prilosec with common baking soda, together costing 47 cents per pill, and charged $86.29 a pill. Outrageous.

Hospital pricing, a target of the Trump administration, exploits the third-party payer system by keeping prices negotiated with private insurers secret and by charging very high prices for services not covered by insurance.

Successful efforts to better control health-care costs are likely to involve incremental changes to the existing hybrid system rather than a wholesale overhaul. Transparency in pricing drugs and medical services and improved price awareness by physicians and patients are good first steps.