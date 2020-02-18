Editorial: Get creative to improve safety at Riverland and Maybank

It’s no surprise that the James Island intersection of Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive is getting more dangerous. Johns Island continues to grow, and the only way to get there is by vehicle on one of two roads; Maybank is one of them.
This growing volume of traffic endangers motorists making a left off Maybank onto Riverland, as they must dart across ever more oncoming cars and trucks. It’s especially acute for westbound motorists on Maybank, where would-be left-turners block one of two lanes.
Still, Charleston officials rightly recoiled and deferred last week when told their options were either to cut down dozens of mature trees or prohibit westbound left turns onto Riverland and divert all of that traffic onto Golfview Drive, a nearby residential street.
Many believe a green turn arrow on Maybank — one that stayed lit for only a portion of the green light — would improve the situation by letting at least some westbound cars make a safe turn. But S.C. Department of Transportation officials have said such an arrow doesn’t meet their criteria.
DOT’s deputy secretary for engineering declined to share the agency’s criteria for adding such a turn arrow but essentially told reporter Mikaela Porter that it wouldn’t work. We don’t buy that, and neither does City Councilman Ross Appel.
“Here we are trying to do something very simple for a need that is very unique to the city of Charleston and what do we have — we have bureaucrats in Columbia telling us what to do about a traffic signal,” Mr. Appel told his council colleagues last week, according to Ms. Porter’s report.
Of course, another solution would be to build new turn lanes on Maybank, but such work would remove significant trees that give both these roads and the Charleston Municipal Golf Course such an appealing, verdant look. That’s not a real option.
And diverting more traffic onto Golfview (where it later could turn left onto Riverland and proceed straight across Maybank at the light) understandably is getting pushback. First, it seems to clash with the city’s precedent from the 1990s, when it blocked off Stocker Drive from Folly Road, a move that stopped huge volumes of West Ashley traffic from cutting through Stocker on its way from Savannah Highway to Folly. Yes, it delayed many motorists a bit, but the controversial and correct decision made a huge difference in the quality of life along the residential street.
This also reminds us of last year’s fight over the future of S.C. Highway 61 in southern Dorchester County, where DOT originally planned to remove hundreds of trees. Public outcry there led to new discussion, creative thinking and a far better outcome — one that involved enforcement, not just altering the road.
We don’t see why that can’t happen on James Island as well.
Taking a step back, this intersection issue is yet another warning that the more we rely only on cars, the more of these increasingly difficult choices we have to make. And that is a treacherous path that leads to chopping down more trees, adding more lanes and turning our streets into even more intimidating places.