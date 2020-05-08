Editorial: Get Berkeley County jail planning right

Berkeley County is looking at spending about $40 million to expand its jail. But construction is just a fraction of the cost of running a jail over time. So it’s important that County Council first right-size the expansion, then use all the tools at its disposal to continue to reduce the jail population.
It probably will be more than a year before funding is identified and approved and construction is green-lighted. A request for proposals is going out to architects and engineers, but elected officials, as part of their fiduciary duty to taxpayers, must keep open all options in the early stages of planning.
They must consider more pretrial releases where reasonable and appropriate; more informed bail setting; reducing the length of stays, thus driving down the headcount; diverting more mentally ill, addicted or homeless arrestees into community-based options for treatment or other assistance; and finding ways to avoid jailing more low-level offenders.
The Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner has been expanded twice since 1994. What it needs most now is space for an infirmary, a bigger kitchen and laundry, a modern intake facility and meeting rooms for inmates.
The jail, rated for 291 inmates, was bursting at its seams a little more than a year ago when the inmate population was around 500, and another 40 inmates were housed in Charleston County’s jail under a contract that costs about $800,000 per year.
But due in part to the COVID-19 crisis — fewer arrests and more pretrial releases, among other changes — the number of inmates is now about 265. That won’t last, according to Randy Demory, the longtime jail director. But the sharp drop-off demonstrates how the jail population could be reduced through more pretrial releases, jail diversion programs and bail reform.
Mr. Demory praised the efforts of 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, whose purview includes Berkeley County, and her work with the successful Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, for helping reduce local jail populations. Berkeley County should seek a more formalized relationship with the group or apply for grant funding and start its own to help further those goals regionally.
The ripple effects of incarceration are hard to gauge, but as long as we’re careful not to release suspects who pose a flight risk or a danger to the rest of us, keeping more people out of jails benefits taxpayers, as well as would-be inmates and their families.
Practically speaking, Berkeley County, which is among the fastest growing in the state, must look to its future and plan accordingly. The county has one of the lowest numbers of jail beds per capita statewide, 1.38 per 1,000 people compared to an average of 2.81. And in 2019, the jail population averaged 425, well beyond its rated capacity.
Some variables in jail planning are pretty stable: Costs run about $325 per square foot. And the plan is to build on county-owned land surrounding the existing jail and adjacent to the county courthouse.
Based on the average monthly population, Mr. Demory projected the number of inmates would grow to nearly 700 by mid-2024. For planning purposes, the request for proposals asks bidders to figure for a 3-story expansion that would put the overall inmate capacity at 754. But that could change, he said.
There could be an appetite for overbuilding to house “contract” inmates, overflows from other jails or federal detainees. But County Council should be careful about such an incentive because, over time, operational costs are likely to outstrip construction costs and contract income.
Sheriff Duane Lewis has made jail expansion one of his top priorities, and perhaps rightly so, but County Council shouldn’t feel rushed. Making careful, informed decisions now will help the county efficiently manage its criminal justice costs well into the future.