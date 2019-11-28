The U.S. Senate has a chance to give Americans a gift with far-reaching environmental impact by making permanent full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million per year, something Congress has done only twice in the fund’s 55-year history. And it won’t cost taxpayers a penny.
The money, which comes from oil and gas lease royalties, would help pay for a range of land conservation, outdoor recreation and parks nationwide and also provide grants to state and local governments. Over the years, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has delivered about $300 million across South Carolina’s 46 counties.
That includes support for historic sites such as Fort Sumter, beautiful outdoor areas such as the Francis Marion National Forest and the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, and state and local projects like parks, boat ramps and recreational facilities — all together, more than 1,000 projects since the fund was created in 1964.
With a bipartisan bill for full permanent funding headed to the Senate floor, we encourage Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support this critical conservation measure.
Approval of the act would give Congress a chance to demonstrate it can work together for the public good. The fund and its projects enjoy broad support from both Republicans and Democrats.
As its name implies, the Land and Water Conservation Fund also helps safeguard water supplies through its Forest Legacy Program, which helps protect green spaces along rivers and streams to ensure clean drinking water and to combat flooding. Its grants also have been used to conserve land for building coastal resilience, an issue of particular importance to the Charleston area.
Nonprofit conservation groups and important government programs, such as Charleston County’s Greenbelt program, all rely on the fund for grants to help protect wildlife and such wild places as Four Holes Swamp, Beidler Forest and the ACE Basin, which is the largest undeveloped estuary on the East Coast. It also provides money for the expansion of public lands.
Protecting the natural environment is good for the economy. The fund helps support forestry programs and a booming outdoor recreation industry, which in South Carolina supports about 150,000 jobs, $4.6 billion in annual wages and $1.1 billion in local and state taxes, according to the Outdoor Industry Association.
With the planned expansion of oil leases on federal lands, it makes sense to direct some of that money into conservation by fully funding the LWCF. The Senate should deliver the bill to the president without delay, and the president should deliver the funding for the American people.