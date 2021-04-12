Editorial: 'Friends of the Kenny Mile' could help Mount Pleasant make great strides

Mount Pleasant is poised to make dramatic progress toward a goal many cities and towns have long sought: new infrastructure that would give residents a way to crisscross their community safely on foot or by bike.
If successful, a new public-private initiative would help realize Mount Pleasant Way — an ambitious, interconnected series of paths that would give residents and visitors new transportation and recreation options. It also could serve as a model for other communities looking to accomplish the same worthwhile goals.
The idea sprang from an effort to memorialize landscape architect Kenny Seamon, a founder of SW+, a pioneering landscape architecture and civil engineering company that started in Mount Pleasant in 1985 and since has spread across the state. To honor their founder, many in the company rallied to help complete a small section of Mount Pleasant Way.
Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Tom O’Rourke got the idea of expanding the original “Kenny Mile” concept by creating the Friends of the Kenny Mile, a new nonprofit that would partner with the town. The big idea: If the town acquires the necessary land — which it plans to do with help from Charleston County greenbelt funding — then the nonprofit would contribute the money to build the path in 1-mile increments. The town would accept the money and own, build and maintain the route.
It’s a smart concept.
“Government should not have to fund everything,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “When nonprofit entities and philanthropic efforts are aligned with public entities, magical things can happen. Giving people the opportunity to contribute toward this cause is what will make this work.”
We’re pleased that Town Council’s Transportation Committee endorsed the concept and directed Administrator Eric DeMoura to draft an agreement to make it happen. We hope Town Council can approve such a deal as early as its May meeting. Once that’s done, Mr. O’Rourke expects the nonprofit soon will have its governing board and begin soliciting donations. He plans to serve, without pay, as its first director.
All of that would be an encouraging development. Charleston County and its municipalities have long struggled with safe pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, not only because of our embrace of car culture but also because of our river-ridden geography and older bridges built only for cars and trucks. It’s been a slow, difficult pivot.
The county’s greenbelt program has been successful in directing millions of dollars toward conserving rural lands and creating many new parks of all kinds, but very few have gone toward linking communities through new paths and linear parks. Meanwhile, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission has worked on a “People 2 Parks” plan for more than a decade, but it has borne little fruit to date.
The most successful bike-ped paths in our region run along former railroad beds and include the West Ashley Bikeway, the West Ashley Greenway and the emerging Lowcountry Lowline. Mount Pleasant lacks these sorts of railroad rights of way, so it has to be more creative.
Its Mount Pleasant Way plan builds on the town’s modest, existing bike-ped work. It will create a primary spine through the town, about 20 to 25 miles, from its Memorial Waterfront Park to a point past Wando High School. Secondary routes eventually would be built to connect neighborhoods, shops, schools and parks.
The project could involve widening sidewalks in some areas but removing and replacing them with paths in others. Building it would be more than laying asphalt; it also could involve mile markers, pet amenities, pocket parks in scenic spots and restrooms. Mount Pleasant Way always has been envisioned to be built over time.
Of course, the big question is: Exactly how much time are we talking about? It’s a question inseparable from the issue of its cost, likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars.
Creating a new nonprofit to work alongside the town can reduce the cost to taxpayers while speeding up the timetable. There’s a lot to like about that.