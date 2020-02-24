Editorial: Freeboard compromise better than nothing

The latest iteration of Charleston’s “freeboard” ordinance to require new homes and nonresidential structures to be built at least 2 feet above base flood lines is a step in the right direction, and City Council should approve the measure Tuesday.
The ordinance doesn’t go as far as we would like because it preserves the status quo for rebuilding damaged homes when the cost of repairs totals half of a property’s value. It requires them to be raised 1 foot above federal requirements.
But it represents the reality of political compromise. City Councilman Keith Waring argued the ordinance proposed last year for raising existing flood-damaged homes by at least 2 feet was too broad because it would have been triggered by any natural disaster — fire, flood or earthquake. He also said it could disproportionately affect the poor, which is possible but hypothetical. Continued flooding is highly probable.
Since the 1-foot freeboard ordinance was passed in January 2015, it has affected mostly new construction, or about 1,600 homes. Only about 20 flood-damaged properties have been affected, and most of the homeowners voluntarily raised their homes at least another foot.
But the city is already disappointingly out of step with its neighbors. Charleston County and the city of North Charleston both have 2-foot freeboard ordinances.
It’s important to remember the current ordinance affects only properties that have sustained damage equal to 50 percent or more of their value, and the overall cost of rebuilding would dwarf the differential cost between rebuilding 2 feet higher instead of 1.
The broad strategy behind raising new and flood-damaged homes by at least 2 feet is to get ahead of rising sea levels and wetter storms and to prevent properties from flooding repeatedly. It also would have boded well for lower National Flood Insurance Program rates citywide.
The latest freeboard ordinance may also help the city score points with the flood insurance program, but only if Charleston continues to move ahead with other flood-prevention measures. Also on tonight’s agenda is a comprehensive update to the city’s stormwater regulations, which are meant to encourage water-smart developments and discourage practices such as “fill-and-build” construction.
We hope it won’t take widespread flooding to persuade City Council to keep pushing for a 2-foot minimum freeboard for damaged properties — even if the city has to establish a fund to help lower-income homeowners cover the cost of raising flood-damaged homes an extra foot.