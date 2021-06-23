Editorial: Forcing out celebrated SC school chief is just the latest act of contempt

South Carolinians should never make the mistake of thinking government officials can’t be any more arrogant about hiding public information from the public. There’s always someone to prove us wrong.

The latest reminder comes courtesy of the Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board, which traditionally has attracted superior superintendents and overseen superior schools in a well-off corner of suburban Columbia.

Last week, a trustee emerged from a closed-door meeting and resigned in protest, later explaining that the other trustees had just forced Superintendent Christina Melton to resign so they wouldn’t have to take a public vote to fire her. The Post and Courier’s Adam Benson reports that Dr. Melton “wept while announcing her resignation without stating a reason.”

After a wave of criticism from public education supporters for getting rid of the state superintendent of the year and charges that it had violated the state’s open meetings law by refusing to release the agreement that it had approved in secret, the board issued a statement haughtily condemning the former trustee for blowing the whistle.

The statement called it “disappointing” that the news “was shared in this careless way and without consideration of the District’s staff and students as we near the end of the 2020-21 school year and prepare to celebrate our graduates and end-of-the-year achievements.” It denounced former Trustee Ed White's “public display of contempt and disdain for the situation,” which “stripped Dr. Melton of the ability to address her staff, students, and the community about her plans and completely undermined her authority to share her future in the manner that she deserved during this transitional period for our District.”

Yes, you read that right: A school board that made the decision to force out the state’s superintendent of the year and decided when to take that action and when it would take effect said the one person who refused to go along was to blame for making life difficult for the superintendent. Which takes an awful lot of gall. And contempt for the public.

It might be true that the board didn’t act illegally, since the agreement involved an employment contract, which the S.C. Freedom of Information Act allows boards to discuss in private, and technically could have been changed up until this week. But it certainly acted inappropriately — not just in terms of the politics but also in a larger way that reflects a statewide problem.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The politics are deeply disturbing. Dr. Melton was ousted after a year when a vocal fraction of parents grew increasingly antagonistic over the district’s slow return to in-person classes and then to five-day-a-week in-person classes and finally over its refusal to let their children put other people’s children at risk of COVID-19 infections by going to school without masks. More significantly, it came seven months after people who never took COVID-19 seriously got elected to the school board. Although we can’t say for sure, since no one is addressing it head on, all signs point to Dr. Melton being forced out at least in part because of her desire to protect the public health.

What's even more inappropriate is the idea that it’s OK to go into a backroom and force a school superintendent to either resign or be fired and then spring that on the public without any advance notice or any warning.

Indeed, the board’s haughty statement included a lecture on the obligation it says board members have to just quietly go along with efforts to shut the public out of significant decisions that the public ought to be privy to. It also suggested that school boards have not just a right but an obligation to fire superintendents in secret, noting that “Settlement agreements and contractual negotiations" are, "by their nature, confidential and protected by the attorney-client privilege.”

While we haven’t seen it spelled out so clearly before, we’ve seen this attitude in action far too many times, as school boards have gone into closed-door meetings and fired superintendents, county councils have fired administrators, state agencies have fired directors, all with no advance warning and no explanation.

What this attitude overlooks is the fact that state law allows boards to fire top employees through contractual agreements. It doesn’t require them to do that. And even if that’s what they choose to do, it allows them to keep the negotiations secret. It doesn’t require them to do that.

These unexplained decisions make it impossible for members of the public to make their opinion known in advance. More significantly, it makes it impossible for voters to make an informed decision about whether or not the board made a good choice. And too often, that seems to be the goal.

Although there's probably no way to legally require board members to give substantive explanations for their decisions, maybe South Carolina needs a law that would require them to make a choice: Either notify the public in advance when you're going into "contract negotiations" to get rid of top officials, or else conduct those negotiations in public. Of course, we wouldn't need such a law if public officials actually cared about serving the public.