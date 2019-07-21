North Charleston residents are right to be fed up with gun violence and they’re right to stand up and do something about it, as more than 100 mostly young people did in a march Wednesday in the city’s Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood.
Less than 48 hours later, a 17-year old was wounded by gunshots in a neighborhood off of Dorchester Road. Another man was shot just a few blocks away around the same time Thursday night.
North Charleston has already had more than a dozen gun homicides this year, which is not far from half of the total number in the tri-county area. It’s a lower tally so far than recent record-breaking years — 2017 set a record with 35 deaths — but not by much.
And the number of killings belies the broader scope of gun violence, which doesn’t always result in death, but is nevertheless a tremendously serious public health and safety threat.
The city’s police department is aware of the pain this violence causes. Police Chief Reggie Burgess joined the march Wednesday. But stopping the shootings can seem like an overwhelming task.
One essential component is engaging young people as a way to draw broader attention to the problem and to help build generational change. That’s why the march Wednesday was significant. Gun violence is ultimately an individual choice, and changing the mindset around it is crucial.
Also, gun violence is only possible when guns are readily available, even to people who obviously shouldn’t be able to access such deadly weapons.
No law likely will be able to completely prevent criminals from getting their hands on a gun, but there are several obvious and modest reforms that could make it significantly more difficult.
Universal background checks, for example, would help close the loopholes that allow people to buy guns at gun shows or via some types of online sales without even minimal oversight.
Yet state and federal lawmakers have steadfastly refused to pass any significant gun reforms even as the death toll across our state and our nation mounts.
That’s part of the reason why on Wednesday, while young people were marching in North Charleston, more than 50 of their peers in Berkeley County were volunteering to help law enforcement train for a school shooting in one of South Carolina’s largest-ever active shooter drills.
That kind of preparedness is sadly a necessity for the moment. But dozens of future leaders in North Charleston know that there must be a better way. We agree.