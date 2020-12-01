Editorial: Folly deal buys more time, but island must continue to adapt to rising seas

Few of South Carolina's beach communities suffer as much erosion as Folly Beach, and because that's due directly to shifting currents caused by the jetties built at the entrance to Charleston Harbor, the Army Corps of Engineers has given Folly extra help with beach renourishment. The Corps picks up 85% of the tab, a far higher share than on other beaches.
That special arrangement would continue, albeit slightly differently, under a new plan to address erosion. The main change would include larger but perhaps less frequent beach renourishment projects than in the past, plus a newly constructed dune about 7 feet off the ground. The draft proposal, released last month by the Corps of Engineers, would update and replace its current commitment made in 1993, which has reached its $88 million federal funding limit. The updated version would run through 2074 and cost about $190 million. Folly Mayor Tim Goodwin calls it "a good deal all the way around."
We agree.
Folly is a special case, and federal help with renourishment is vital to protecting hundreds of properties there as well as its local economy. The Army Corps' Integrated General Reevaluation Report and Environmental Assessment looked at the financial pros and cons of doing nothing — or even buying and tearing down the most vulnerable properties — and found its renourishment approach penciled out best.
But even if the new deal pans out, Folly leaders must continue to take separate, parallel steps to adapt to the reality of rising seas and more frequent storms, which often lead to the most dramatic losses of sand.
The island should be commended for raising the required elevation of new construction above the federal minimum, and for increasing setbacks on building along the marsh at the island's rear, where sea level rise encroaches more than on the beach. A new flooding and drainage study is nearly done and should give Folly officials a roadmap for other needed steps.
While the updated deal may be good news on Folly, it also shows the difficult challenge ahead. Mayor Goodwin and others have noted the plan's projected 12-year gaps between renourishing projects might be too long; the current deal involved only one 12-year gap initially and more frequent projects since. Also, the current arrangement was expected to last through 2043, but it's already out of money. And a separate report from the Army Corps of Engineers noted that sand needed to rebuild beaches along the nation's Southeastern coast, including South Carolina, will become more scarce in the coming decades. While Folly Beach and all of Charleston County may be in relatively good shape, Beaufort County already is grappling with a shortage of sand, and there's no guarantee even Folly will always have a relatively easy task.
The Army Corps' study of a new Folly renourishment plan continues, and the first round of public comment ends Friday. After that, the city, the Corps and ultimately Congress will need to follow through on answering comments, finalizing the commitments and finding funding. As that takes place, the city of Folly Beach also should seek other prudent steps it can take to adapt to rising seas and heavier, more frequent storms.