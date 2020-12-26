Editorial: Folly Beach should ban cigarettes on the beach

A trip to the beach is among our greatest encounters with nature: There's excitement where waves lap onto the sands. Views of the vast expanse of ocean. The warmth of the sun and a gentle breeze.
And then there is the second-hand cigarette smoke. As we have noted before, these toxic clouds are annoying as well as carcinogenic. But there's another problem that should motivate Folly Beach to join the list of other coastal communities that ban smoking on their beaches: the litter from cigarette butts.
A ban on smoking on Folly Beach's sands and beach-access points could come up for a City Council vote by February, The Post and Courier's Shamira McCray reports. Folly Councilwoman Amy Ray launched an online petition to ban smoking and is working with staff on a proposed ordinance for a smoke-free beach.
“We want to do what we can to enjoy it and keep it clean,” Ms. Ray told Ms. McCray. “And if this makes a difference, you know, that can only benefit everyone.” A ban would be a constructive step, and we wish Ms. Ray success. The Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island already have taken a similar step — the IOP ban took effect earlier this year, several months after volunteers plucked almost 15,000 butts from the sands during a beach sweep.
Folly's own concerns about cigarette pollution were clear this summer, when the Charleston chapter of the Surfrider Foundation launched a "Hold On to Your Butt" campaign to encourage smokers to stop flicking their cigarettes into the sand. The Cigarette Butt Pollution Project has noted cigarette waste damages ecosystems; ignites destructive fires; poisons wildlife and children; and consumes tax dollars for cleanup.
Cigarette butts are cellulose acetate, a form of plastic that contributes to our growing scourge of plastic ocean waste.
We understand Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin and others may be reluctant to enact a new prohibition on public behavior after a difficult year in which we've been told — or at least urged — to wear face masks and keep our distance from one another. We're all a little exhausted by rules at this point.
But banning smoking on the beach would have been a smart step before COVID-19 crashed ashore, and it's still a smart step. Open spaces tend to disperse smoke, but like the coronavirus, it can still sicken us, particularly on crowded beaches.
For every inconvenienced smoker, there likely will be many more beachgoers comforted by the prospect of never getting a whiff of a cigarette or finding a discarded butt in the sand. And as any former smoker will testify, you would be much better off if you quit smoking or, even better, had never started in the first place.
Ideally, the Legislature also would tighten South Carolina's weak smoking laws, but until there's meaningful action there, communities like Folly Beach can and should make progress on their own.