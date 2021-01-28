Editorial: Focus stimulus checks on those who truly need them

Economic losses from the pandemic have fallen mostly on people in lower-wage retail and hospitality jobs as well as on other households with incomes below $50,000 a year. But current law and a Democratic proposal before Congress would wastefully hand out more stimulus checks to most Americans, including more than 100 million who have suffered little financially. With many needs to address amid the country's economic crisis, Congress should cost-effectively focus any new payments on individuals who clearly need help.
President Donald Trump proposed sending another round of checks of $2,000 to Americans in December, on top of last spring's $1,200 payments, but Congress settled on $600 checks. Now President Joe Biden wants to make up the difference, proposing $1,400 payments to individuals making up to $75,000 and households earning up to $150,000. There also would be smaller payments for children, as with the the previous stimulus but with expanded eligibility.
The U.S. Treasury Department estimates that 80% of the U.S. population qualifies for a check under the December law. The number of people who have been hurt by the pandemic is certainly less than half of that. Those harmed the most — the unemployed, those who have left the workforce and those forced to work part time — should be the focus of the payments. While the numbers are debatable, roughly 40 million workers lost significant income during 2020, or about 25% of the workforce.
The American Action Forum projects that the Biden payments plan would add as much as $380 billion to the $163 billion estimated cost of the payments in the December economic relief law, for a total of roughly $550 billion. If spread among just the 40 million recipients, that would amount to about $13,000 apiece plus $600 per child.
We can't imagine that Congress would agree to write checks that large, and it shouldn't, although that would make more sense than giving smaller checks to all of us who don't need them. The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to ease hardships and keep the economy from collapsing as tens of thousands of businesses have closed during the pandemic. The nation's COVID-19 vaccination program is just getting ramped up, and millions of people thrown out of work likely won't return to their jobs until it's safe to do so. The broader need remains great.
Ideally, we would feed the money into the unemployment system, in order to help those who have actually lost work. But that would be complicated and seems to be a non-starter, so a more cost-effective but still compassionate strategy would be to whittle down the pool qualifying for the $1,400 checks to those making up to $50,000, and households making $75,000 or less. That would shave about $200 billion off the price tag and ensure that the money goes to people who most likely have an urgent need and would spend it on necessities such as food and rent.
There were promising signs this week that lawmakers might be open to a more commonsense approach. A bipartisan group of 12 senators, led by Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, met with White House officials to explore ways to better target the additional payments. President Biden acknowledged that it was legitimate to question whether the income eligibility lines were drawn correctly and said he was open to discussing it. With our bloated national debt, and a raft of critical needs caused by the pandemic, it was encouraging to hear elected leaders willing to consider some restraint on spending.
There are people who genuinely need financial assistance due to the pandemic, and they should get it, but we don't need a fiscal free-for-all. Sure, most Americans would welcome free money from the federal government, but it isn't really free. The bill eventually will come due.
Continuing the Trump approach to stimulus faces across-the-board Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate, so the fact that six Democrats are willing to question its focus raises hopes that this extravagant and wasteful payments plan can be modified to target those who really need help.