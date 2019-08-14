Has your house ever flooded? Unless you bought it new, or it’s been in your family for generations, don’t be so sure you know the answer.

South Carolina is one of 29 states that require home sellers to provide purchasers some information about previous flooding, so most buyers assume they know what they’re getting into. But the key here is “some.”

As Chloe Johnson and Stephen Hobbs reported this summer, “it can be nearly impossible for a homebuyer to know for sure whether a house has flooded before if the seller does not elect to tell them.”

Although S.C. law requires sellers to disclose any “actual knowledge or notice of flood hazards, wetlands, or flood hazard designations affecting the property” and whether their property is covered by flood insurance, the Natural Resources Defense Council says the requirement “lacks specificity” that can make enforcement difficult. Among the biggest problems: It doesn’t require sellers to disclose the property’s detailed flood insurance history, including whether owners are required to purchase flood insurance — and whether the property has been flooded enough times that flood insurance rates could skyrocket with a single claim.

That means prospective buyers don’t always realize how risky and expensive it could be to own the home.

In most cases, the federal government has this information. In many cases, your local government has it. But in yet another case of the overreach in the 1974 federal Privacy Act, the government is prohibited from sharing a property’s flood-insurance claim history with anyone other than the current owners.

That might make sense if the government had collected this information through, say, the Census. But the only reason the Federal Emergency Management Agency has the information is because homeowners have filed federal flood insurance claims. And since flood-insurance rates are kept artificially low by generous public subsidies, that means all of us have played a large role in paying those claims — which the government now refuses to tell us about.

The obvious solution to the problem is for Congress to make flood-insurance records publicly available.

But there’s no reason S.C. homebuyers should have to wait for Congress to act. State law already requires sellers to disclose whether the property has had water supply problems or termite damage or structural changes or a couple of dozen other factors that could affect a purchaser’s decision. The Legislature can — and should — pass a law requiring home sellers to answer specific questions about flooding, such as:

Has the home ever experienced any flooding, of any amount, from any source? If so, what was the source, the amount of damage, and when did it happen?

Have any claims been filed under the National Flood Insurance Program? If so, when and for what amount?

Has the government ever offered to buy out the home? If so, provide the details.

Do you purchase flood insurance, and if so what did it cost for the current year?

Is this home required to have flood insurance?

There will always be people who are willing to take a chance and pay any cost to live along the waterfront and in flood-prone areas. But as sea levels continue to rise, more and more people will be unwilling to do that. Our government should take reasonable steps to provide people the information they need to make an informed choice. This is one such step.