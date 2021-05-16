Editorial: Fixing Joe Dawson's contract didn't fix Charleston County's bigger problem

After an understandable uproar and ethics questions, Charleston County Council amended its parting agreement with its former attorney, Joe Dawson, now a federal judge, but there’s an important part to this whole regrettable deal that voters should remember instead of just moving on. Specifically, County Council still is doing way too much of its business behind closed doors.
We applaud council members for apparently revising the contract, especially for removing a clause that would have paid him 1.5% of any payout the county might receive from national opioid pharmaceutical litigation. That clause was deeply offensive because county taxpayers already compensated Mr. Dawson’s for his work on that through his salary: He was one of the highest-paid county employees in the state, not an independent lawyer who self-financed his work on the lawsuit in exchange for collecting a percentage of any resulting settlement as his fee.
Judge Dawson still faces a judicial ethics complaint over his parting contract with the county, partly because it raised the question of whether he would continue giving the county legal advice, a no-no for anyone serving on the federal bench. So County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said publicly that no such legal advice was expected in return for his generous $216,000 parting payment, which council members offered varying explanations for shortly after The Post and Courier reported on the payment in December.
But the the process the council followed to amend the contract on May 6 stunk as bad as the process that gave birth to it to begin with — and it highlights all that is most wrong with County Council.
Council members did not vote on the contract changes but instead discussed them (and another, unnamed legal issue) behind closed doors for more than 1½ hours. After returning to open session, Mr. Pryor read a brief statement outlining the changes. There was no public vote. There was no written documentation of any sort.
What council members need to understand — and absorb, by changing the way they do business — is that there’s a big difference between what they legally can do behind closed doors and what they must do behind closed doors. The longstanding pattern of extensive executive sessions signals to us a council whose members are too afraid to have a public debate about sensitive matters because they fear voters, not any potential legal entanglement. It appears that they chose to work in the dark because, perhaps like vampires, they fear any criticism that sunlight might bring.
Too harsh? Who knows? We don’t know all that has been said in private, only that there’s a whole lot of it, simply judging by the amount of time council members spend there.
County Council still offered no answers to important questions, such as whose idea the contract was in the first place and who, if anyone, represented the county’s interests in any negotiations with Mr. Dawson, who drafted the contract himself. We have asked county government for a copy of the updated contract; we’re still waiting.
The secrecy behind Mr. Dawson’s departure deal is part of a much larger, disturbing pattern. An analysis by reporter David Slade earlier this year found that County Council had spent 47% of its time over the previous six months meeting behind closed doors, usually because its attorney had either recommended it or at least acknowledged that such secrecy was within the law. About that law: South Carolina allows its governing boards too much leeway to do the public’s business in secret executive sessions; it allows them to meet behind closed doors to discuss “employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee” as well as “negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements.” But in very few cases does it require those secret discussions.
It’s up to our public officials to push back and question whether such secrecy is really necessary, and even on those rare occasions where it actually is necessary, to conduct as much of their business as possible in open session.
And if they don’t — especially if they establish a repeated pattern of failing to do just that — then it’s up to us to vote them out of office and replace them with other leaders who will.