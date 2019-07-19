House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is right to demand that Congress and President Trump agree today on how to handle the nation’s looming debt crisis before Congress recesses July 26. A recent study has identified a potential crisis in September that could cause the government to default or at least delay paying its bills. That is bad news. Congress had thought it could wait until late fall.
The good news, according to Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, is that the administration, House Democrats and Senate Republicans have reached an agreement on the amount of total federal spending for the next two years and how it will be shared between defense and non-defense programs.
The agreement will allow Congress to override a mandatory 10 percent cut in spending for federal agencies. We think the need to shore up military spending justifies overriding the law requiring spending cuts. But Democrats have demanded that spending on domestic programs be allowed to increase along with defense spending.
If that negotiation holds, it makes parliamentary sense to consider the budget deal next week at the same time as the debt ceiling, avoiding yet another manufactured budget and debt crisis brought on by a failure to reach timely agreements.
But the push for higher agency budgets is an uncomfortable fit with four facts:
* The government officially exceeded the legal debt ceiling in March. It now has now to rely on the Treasury Department’s careful management of the flow of revenues and expenditures, a balancing act that can only buy a few months of time.
* The government deficit for the current fiscal year ending Sept. 30 is expected to exceed $1 trillion.
* The Congressional Budget Office and other experts have repeatedly warned that deficits of that size cannot be sustained in the long run.
* Congress has repeatedly shied away from the difficult job of figuring out how to bring the federal budget under control.
Congress sets up “discretionary” and “mandatory” spending accounts. Discretionary spending accounts are controlled on an annual basis by Congress and mostly cover executive agency budgets, the courts and what Congress spends on itself. In fiscal 2019, the Office of Management and Budget expects the government to have discretionary expenses of $1.635 trillion, including interest on the debt.
Mandatory spending includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other programs where spending is determined by rules of eligibility. It is the spending that supports the nation’s social safety net. In fiscal 2019, OMB expects the government to have mandatory expenses of $2.744 trillion.
Similarly, Congress has set up two different kinds of accounts for revenues. General revenues of the Treasury include the individual income tax, corporate income tax, estate and gift taxes, customs duties and other sources of general revenue. The main purpose of general revenues is to cover the discretionary budget and interest on the debt. These revenues in fiscal 2019 will come to an estimated $2.160 trillion. That’s $525 billion more than the discretionary budget plus interest on the debt.
The other big source of federal revenues are funds dedicated to meeting the costs of mandatory expenses, such as Social Security and Medicare taxes. OMB says they will come to $1.254 trillion in 2019, or $1.510 trillion less than mandatory expenses.
Put the two together and you have the $1 trillion deficit. It should be clear from these official numbers that while Congress can occasionally find agreement on how much to spend, it has not solved the problem of how to pay for the nation’s social safety net. Until it does, not only the safety net but every other government activity will be at risk.