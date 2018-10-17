W hen it comes to issues associated with rapid growth in Berkeley County, jail overcrowding is one that largely remains out of sight but it must be addressed. Nearly 500 men stuffed into a jail with 291 beds is simply too many and has the potential to create even greater problems.
Though jail space was doubled in 2010, the main county lockup needs to be expanded again, and soon. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Brenda Rindge, it has one of the lowest number of jail beds per capita in South Carolina — just 1.38 per 1,000 people compared to the state average of 2.81 per 1,000. Those troubling statistics demand action.
Berkeley’s Hill-Finklea jail also needs office space, room for an infirmary and meeting rooms for continuing education classes and groups like Alcoholics Anonymous.
Not only will Berkeley County Council need to find a way to finance a jail expansion, the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will need to find a way to speed arrestees through the court system. Ideally, county jails are for short-timers awaiting court appearances or serving sentences of less than six months. But the average stay for Berkeley County inmates is about eight months.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has said that more prosecutors are needed, but the county also needs more public defenders and more court time. Just 20 weeks were allotted for 4,578 warrants this past fiscal year. To keep pace with current conditions, Ms. Wilson’s office would have to dispose of about 45 cases per day, she said. This backlog makes the problem worse.
Of course, the Solicitor’s Office needs to be sufficiently staffed to handle the caseload. But too often scheduled court appearances are postponed or “continued.” Prosecutors and judges could help clear calendars by setting stricter rules for delays.
In the meantime, some inmates could be farmed out to Dorchester and Charleston counties. Both have jail space. Dorchester County more than doubled its jail capacity to 350 beds in 2016, and Charleston County has room for about 700 inmates. The Charleston County jail in North Charleston already houses about 40 Berkeley County inmates deemed violent offenders at a cost of about $55 per day per person, or $800,000 annually.
Incoming Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb is well aware of the need to reduce the inmate population until more jail space can be added. Sheriff Duane Lewis and County Council should be ready with a plan by the time Mr. Cribb takes office in January.
Shifting inmates to neighboring counties is a costly stop-gap measure. Despite expansions in 2010 and 2016, the Moncks Corner jail has been unable to keep up with the demand for space since the latest expansion even though detainees for nonviolent misdemeanors are often released without bail, and earlier reforms reduced the number of men jailed because they owed child support or alimony.
Further bail reform could help. In January, Charleston County started a pre-trial release program that works on a points-based risk assessment rather than simply an ability to pay bail — part of a larger initiative by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council that has seen success in reducing Charleston County’s jail population. Berkeley County and other jails should also work to move more substance abusers and mentally ill detainees out of their jails and into in-patient treatment programs. In addition to freeing up space, such a move would give those inmates the help they really need and allow jailers to spend their time with other inmates.
What’s clear is that jail overcrowding isn’t the sheriff’s problem alone. Any long-term solution will need to include the involvement of County Council, the solicitor’s office and the courts. Simply adding beds is only a short-term fix.