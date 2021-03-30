Editorial: Find a way to fund infrastructure needs without piling on more debt

President Joe Biden is expected to lay out his massive infrastructure plan today, and he will roll out another part of the proposal focusing on child care and health care. The nation certainly has infrastructure needs, but with the national debt and deficit spiraling to record levels, additional borrowing for these multitrillion-dollar plans would continue an alarming trend of throwing economic caution to the wind.
Democrats engineered the passage of a $1.9 trillion bill for pandemic relief and other income subsidies by having Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate in a filibuster-proof procedure. The vote, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will push the federal budget deficit to roughly $3.4 trillion this year, almost as large as federal revenue for the year.
In other words, the government will borrow about half of the money it spends in fiscal 2021. It also will cause inflation to rise.
But why stop there?
According to reports in The New York Times and other media, Mr. Biden will unveil a $3 trillion new spending plan with another $1 trillion in tax credits and other incentives.
As our daily battle with potholes testifies, the nation has needed more infrastructure work for a long time. Roads and bridges wear out and, without a robust commitment to public transportation, often can’t accommodate the increasing traffic they bear. Some new projects also are desirable. And thought should be given to public investments to help bring better internet service to under-served communities.
But the plans under discussion go far beyond physical infrastructure. According to The Times, only about $1 trillion of the plan is for physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, electric vehicle charging stations and improvements to the electric grid and other parts of the power sector. The plan also could include more than $2 trillion in spending for free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, national paid leave, child care credits and clean energy.
What it lacks is a viable way to pay for all of this, which is troubling to veteran budget watchers such as Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
“Since the start of the crisis, we’ve taken on more than $5 trillion in debt to fight COVID, with much of it being justified,” Ms. MacGuineas said. “But we also borrowed nearly $5 trillion before the crisis for tax cuts and spending increases that were not justified. We are becoming dangerously numb to borrowing massive amounts of money.”
Federal investments in infrastructure traditionally have been paid for with user fees, such as gasoline and related highway taxes. There is no question that this system has ceased to work as intended and should be reformed at the same time that Congress approves new infrastructure spending. That would require the major users to pay for the benefits that they gain, but that’s a better solution than borrowing and passing costs along to future generations.
There has been no public discussion so far of reforming the Highway Trust Fund and related transportation funding. Instead, The Times and others report that Democrats hope to pay for their plan by raising individual and corporate income taxes, with a focus on the rich. That is unlikely to cover the outlays, and a higher priority should be to fix the existing failure to balance the Social Security and Medicare trust funds, both of which have an ever-widening deficit gap that will make all federal borrowing more costly.
The keys to the affordability of Mr. Biden’s ambitious plan are how long it takes to implement, how it will be paid for and whether Congress can face up to the Social Security and Medicare deficits. Without a serious long-term path to federal fiscal solvency, which will require a bipartisan approach, a new “infrastructure” plan would continue reckless economic policies.