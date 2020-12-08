Editorial: Finally, some hope in the fight against COVID-19

Tuesday's rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in Britain and the anticipated regulatory clearance for a vaccine in the United States as early as Thursday are welcome signs that our lives eventually will return to pre-pandemic form.
The rapid development process for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is a triumph of modern science.
The vaccine comes as the resurgent virus sets off new daily alarms across the globe. In the United States, states have begun rolling back their reopening plans and reinstituting stricter measures in response to soaring infection numbers. In South Carolina, the number of confirmed cases began rising sharply on Friday and has continued at a record pace. The state has recorded more than 220,000 cases and 4,200 deaths.
An estimated 200,000 to 300,000 vaccinations are expected to arrive this month in South Carolina — a state with a population of more than 5 million — and the first limited shipment could get here as early as next week, The Post and Courier's Mary Katherine Wildeman reports. Front-line health care workers and the staffs and residents of nursing facilities rightly will be at the head of the line for the vaccinations, which require two shots.
The imminent arrival of a vaccine is promising in a country that has been put through a stress test in myriad areas — public health, the economy, politics, our daily lives. The worst pandemic in a century also has revealed weaknesses in the nation’s approach to dealing with pandemics.
China was slow to release information about the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, slowing the response in other nations and endangering people throughout our interconnected world.
Here at home, both President Donald Trump and the federal agencies responsible for protecting the health of Americans, agencies that have prided themselves on setting the international standard for professionalism and effectiveness, have faced criticism for their handling of the pandemic, particularly in its earliest days. Congress also has earned the ire of Americans for its performance in an effort that was politicized from the start.
The legislative, administrative and commonsense flaws in the response to COVID-19 deserve our full attention. We must be better prepared to launch a robust effort against the next deadly virus.
One major success by the Trump administration has been Operation Warp Speed, which encouraged pharmaceutical companies to spend the huge sums necessary to develop a vaccine quickly by providing a financial backstop in the form of early orders of huge quantities of the leading candidates. The effort to cut red tape and speed development has been mostly successful.
This is a milestone week in the global effort against COVID-19, but we still have a long way to go, so remain vigilant. Wear your mask, keep your distance from other people, and wash your hands compulsively. These simple precautions will give us a better chance to enjoy the holidays together next year and get our economy back on track.