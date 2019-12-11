The S.C. Real Estate Commission has taken a big step toward preventing unwitting homebuyers from sinking their money into a flood-prone home by requiring sellers to disclose all flood insurance claims on a property, even if the flooding occurred before the current owners bought it.
Previously, owners were required to disclose only flood insurance claims of which they had firsthand knowledge, meaning claims filed by previous owners didn’t have to be disclosed. That could leave an unwitting buyer with a home just one flood away from being classified as a “repetitive loss” property, which causes premiums to spike.
The new requirement puts South Carolina in the vanguard of states that require such disclosures.
“Our job is to protect the public in real estate actions,” Candace Pratt, a Charleston real estate agent who heads the Real Estate Commission, told Post and Courier reporter Chloe Johnson. “We felt like that was an important issue for consumers to be aware of.”
Indeed. The new rule should prevent flood-prone homes from being resold with the buyer unaware, like “lemon” automobiles were once handed off to one owner after another.
Still, Congress needs to make the data easier to get to as it works to reform the long-suffering National Flood Insurance Program.
FEMA can disclose a property’s full flood claim history to property owners. But the Privacy Act of 1974 prohibits it from sharing that information with the people who need it most: prospective buyers. That prohibition also applies to local governments, which must track claims in order to participate in the flood insurance program. That leaves buyers at the mercy of sellers.
A cache of historical flood data made public by FEMA this past summer provides NFIP claim information down to the ZIP code level, but not exact addresses. Congress is considering making more detailed flood-claim information public and should.
The new South Carolina requirement is timely in light of climate change. Clearly, we are headed into uncharted territory, with torrential downpours from Joaquin in 2015, Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017 and Florence in 2018.
Previously, many buyers were willing to take their chances on homes in 100-year flood plains, but Florence, like Hurricane Harvey that inundated Houston, has caused them to recalculate those risks.
The new disclosure rule will help buyers avoid flood-prone homes, and that should help FEMA accelerate buyouts, which is a better long-term investment than rebuilding and the only way the NFIP will stay afloat without repeated government bailouts.
In short, it should help stop homebuyers and FEMA from throwing good money after bad.
Once homes reach FEMA’s “severe repetitive loss” status, defined as four or more claims of at least $5,000 or two that exceed the value of the property, FEMA should buy out the owners and raze the homes, as was recently done with the Bridge Pointe condominiums in West Ashley.