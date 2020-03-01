Editorial: Federal action against former SCE&G executives long overdue

It’s hard for most South Carolinians to think about what happened at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station without getting angry.

After spending 10 years and $9 billion, and raising our power bills multiple times, SCE&G and Santee Cooper just walked away from two unfinished nuclear reactors, leaving ratepayers on the hook for debt that has been whittled down but still amounts to about $5 billion.

SCANA and former execs sued by SEC for 'fraud' over failed SC nuclear project Federal authorities on Thursday accused SCANA Corp. and two of its top executives of lying to the public about the V.C. Summer nuclear project, saying it had “repeatedly deceived” investors and regulators by hiding its mounting problems.

One of South Carolina’s largest companies was wiped out. Stockholders saw their shares devalued as SCANA was sold to Virginia-based Dominion Energy. And our state-owned utility was left with so much debt and so many questions about its competence that it’s still possible it could be sold to Florida-based NextEra.

And the top officials at SCANA, who called the shots in the doomed project, were allowed to retire and walk away with nearly $11 million in bonuses they had received during the life of the project.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing that will eliminate the damage that SCANA and Santee Cooper did to our state and so many of us. But justice rarely is about making victims whole. It’s about holding people accountable for the harm they have done.

+2 Scoppe: Why settling a lawsuit could save Santee Cooper, send NextEra packing We've already seen enough problems with the NextEra bid to purchase Santee Cooper that the SC Legislature might not even be considering it if not for a lawsuit that threatens to plunge the state-owned utility into bankruptcy.

And two and a half years after the utilities abandoned the project, a federal civil enforcement action filed Thursday against SCANA’s two top executives gives us hope that some measure of justice will be done after all.

The lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina alleges that SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Steve Byrne “repeatedly deceived investors, regulators, and the public over several years about the status of a $10 billion nuclear energy project” and that “when the truth was revealed, it resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to SCANA’s investors and to South Carolinians.”

Editorial: These 2 changes must be part of Santee Cooper reform plan SC electric utility Santee Cooper hopes to convince the Legislature not to sell it by assembling a plan to keep ratepayers' power bills down, with more solar energy and less coal. But there's no way to enforce its promises unless it convinces lawmakers to reform its governing system.

There’s no question that SCANA executives knew construction was hopelessly behind schedule and over budget when they kept assuring investors and S.C. regulators that everything was fine.

There is no question they had been warned that they were largely to blame for the delays and spiraling costs, because of their failure to properly oversee the construction project. Or that the language about their failures was softened before a secret report was completed.

The only questions are whether the actions of Mr. Marsh and Mr. Byrne meet the legal definition of fraud, and if they did, how much that fraud will cost them.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified civil penalties from the executives and Dominion along with disgorgement of “all ill-gotten gains in the form of any benefits of any kind derived from the illegal conduct.” Mr. Marsh received at least $7.3 million in bonuses over the life of the project, much of that tied to meeting earnings goals and V.C. Summer project objectives; Mr. Byrne received $3.4 million.

Even when it might not benefit the victims, it’s essential that regulators and prosecutors go after people who violate the law — not just the ones who rob convenience stores and break into houses, but also, and perhaps especially, the ones who defraud investors out of billions of dollars. Thursday’s action, which is widely expected to be followed by criminal charges, should offer some assurance that the government is attempting to do that. And it should send a message to executives of other publicly traded companies that regulators aren’t just looking the other way when their misleading assurances cost investors.