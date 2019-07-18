It has plenty of elements for a great viral story — a knock on millennials, a Russia connection, a distrust of technology and even a little bit of celebrity schadenfreude.
So it’s not surprising that stories about privacy concerns related to FaceApp — currently best known as a way to see with somewhat alarming detail what your selfies would look like if you were 50 years older — went almost as viral this week as the app itself.
The gist of the news is that the app stores photos that users upload on a remote server, where users can’t touch them. The app’s developers, who are based in St. Petersburg, Russia, also have a permanent right to sell or reuse those images however they see fit.
By Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had written a statement calling on intelligence officials to investigate the app and its ties to Russia.
But Mr. Schumer and most of the rest of the people up in arms over FaceApp are mostly missing the forest for the trees. The Russia connection is really one of the least worrying things about the app. It’s just something that helps juice up a headline.
The real concern is that FaceApp is remarkably similar to other services that almost all of us use on a regular or in many cases daily basis.
Facebook’s terms of service related to photos are almost identical to FaceApp’s, for example. Photos uploaded to Facebook are technically fair game for the company to use however it chooses — including in commercial ways — royalty free and without your permission.
That sounds scary, but it’s also legally necessary for Facebook’s basic setup. Otherwise, users could hypothetically sue for a portion of Facebook’s advertising revenue as compensation for generating content that the site uses to attract and entertain its 1.5 billion daily visitors.
There’s an extremely compelling argument that Facebook should have to better compensate its users for their content, particularly when that content is professionally produced and has a wide audience — newspaper articles, for example.
But for now its policies aren’t so much nefarious as they are an attempt to avoid legal headaches.
FaceApp’s user agreement has a few more suspicious details — users can’t revoke the right to use their photos by deleting the app, for instance — but even those clauses are more likely a logistical consideration than a backdoor for the KGB.
Nevertheless, we ought to be more aware that installing and using an app usually means that our data will be put to a very different purpose than might be apparent on the surface.
Facebook, for instance, also uses your photos to perfect facial recognition technology (there’s an option to disable this feature, but it’s well hidden). Gmail reads users’ emails to train its artificial intelligence programs. Countless apps track users’ locations in real time, ostensibly for navigation purposes but also to better target advertising.
These features can be viewed as an egregious invasion of privacy or a useful way to streamline once more time-consuming tasks. Really, they’re both.
And that is indeed a trade-off that we should spend much more time discussing and investigating, and not just because a frivolous app from Russia happens to have sparked a flood of graying, wrinkled selfies on social media.