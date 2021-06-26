Editorial: Expanded 4K makes it easier to ensure all SC kids get a good education

Just as we have to learn to walk before we can run, we have to learn our letters before we can learn to read, learn our numbers before we can learn to add and subtract and, yes, learn to use our indoor voice and listen to what the teacher says before we can … learn.

Yet three-quarters of South Carolina 5-year-olds start kindergarten without those hard and soft skills. Not ready to learn.

The result is predictable: The ones who are ready thrive, while the ones who aren’t ready don’t. It’s possible to catch them up — if they get the best teachers and small enough classrooms to get individual attention, and if they get that year after year. Usually, though, they get the opposite, so they fall further and further behind. Eventually they drop out of school, or barely make it through, and they never reach their potential, or do anything to help South Carolina reach its potential.

A lot of things go wrong in the process, and our state has to do better on all of them. But there's one simple thing we can do to make it exponentially less important that we get everything else precisely right: We can get those kids ready to learn, so they don’t have to catch up because they don’t start out behind.

On Monday, the Legislature took a big step toward getting more kids ready when it dramatically expanded the state’s 4-year-old kindergarten program.

It’s easy to overlook the significance of this step because Republican legislative leaders were already on board when Gov. Henry McMaster announced in January 2019 that he was including funding for this longtime Democratic priority in his budget proposal. It would have happened a year ago if COVID-19 hadn’t intervened.

But it happened Monday, so starting July 1, all children whose family income is at or below 185% of the federal poverty line will be eligible to attend free 4K programs in the public schools or in one of 200 child-care centers in the S.C. First Steps network.

The 4K program is currently available only to children who live in the poorest school districts — even though nearly half of the poor children in South Carolina live in the wealthiest districts.

Before the pandemic reduced enrollment, around 14,000 of South Carolina’s 60,000 4-year-olds were enrolled in the program; the budget opens eligibility to another 11,000 children. Some of them already are being served through other 4K programs that some districts had cobbled together using federal and local funding. The state expansion will in some cases allow more poor children to enroll, and in other cases it will free up federal and local money to enhance the 4K offerings or to use on other early childhood programs. Either way, it will no longer be a hit-or-miss proposition in the state’s wealthier districts.

Now the school districts need to make sure everyone who’s eligible knows about the expanded program — and convince as many as possible to enroll their children.

And although there’s a strong correlation between income and children’s readiness for school, 185% of poverty is not a magical line, where students on one side are ready for school and those on the other side are not. Now we need to turn our attention to expanding access beyond 185% — eventually to universal access.

At the same time, we need to increase the quantity and quality of the programs we offer for younger children, programs that focus primarily on helping their parents learn to be better teachers. That’s more difficult, because it has to be done one family at a time, but it’s also even more important because of the way children's brain development is front-end loaded. But we have learned a lot about how to do that; the challenge is bringing it up to the top of our priority list.