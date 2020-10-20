Editorial: Eviction order underscores problems with SC magistrates

Unless you’re a landlord or someone facing eviction, you might not have paid close attention to S.C. Chief Justice Done Beatty’s order making it tougher to kick out renters.

It’s worth attention.

Unlike the chief justice’s March order putting a temporary COVID-19 moratorium on all evictions, which was done in conjunction with drastically scaling back all court activity, this latest order didn’t upend any part of the law. Quite the opposite. And that’s what makes it worthy of attention.

As The Post and Courier’s Thad Moore reports, the directive protects renters from having to pay all of their past due rent in order to appeal an eviction order — a requirement that prevented most renters from filing an appeal, even if they had a sound legal basis.

Justice Beatty sent the memo to judges not because he decided to give renters a break but because the law doesn’t require them to pay any past-due rent in order to appeal. Rather, S.C. Code Section 27-40-800(b) clearly says the eviction is delayed during an appeal as long as renters pay their rent on time during the appeal, and judges were routinely tacking on additional, burdensome requirements without authority to do so.

Although there’s a huge difference between evictions and police raids, this was actually reminiscent of with an order in July that temporarily halted no-knock warrants.

Justice Beatty issued that earlier moratorium after he conducted a survey of magistrates and found that “most do not understand the gravity of no-knock warrants and do not discern the heightened requirements for issuing a no-knock warrant” and that “no-knock search warrants are routinely issued upon request without further inquiry.”

The chief justice said that moratorium would stay in place until he could write some clear standards — South Carolina has none now, through either state law or judicial orders — for when judges should issue warrants that essentially protect police from liability when they barge unannounced into homes and businesses.

As big a difference as this latest directive will make in the lives of people in dire situations, what’s legally and politically significant is that it marked the second time in three months that the chief justice had to step in to correct clear misapplications of the law not in an individual case but systemically.

It’s not uncommon for the court to reverse lower-court orders; that’s why we have appellate courts. What’s uncommon is for the chief justice to see mistakes that are so widespread that he has to act outside an individual appeal to set the lower courts straight.

It’s no coincidence that in both instances, the judges who were misapplying the law were our most political and least educated judges: magistrates.

Magistrates are technically appointed by the governor, but in fact they're hand-picked by the state senator who represents the area they serve. They don't have to be attorneys, or have any relevant experience, and as The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney reported last year, S.C. magistrates frequently ignore defendants’ basic constitutional rights and have less required training than the state’s barbers or masseuses.

The chief justice’s back-to-back orders calling them down for routinely taking actions on such potentially life-changing matters that don’t comply with the law underscores the need for reforms to either our magistrate requirements or our magistrate appointment system or both. And sooner rather than later.