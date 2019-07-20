Sailing is an important part of Charleston’s heritage, so it was fitting that the city was chosen as the finish for the 3,500-mile Transat race in the spring. Starting in Brest, France, in mid-May, it’s a demanding, single-handed race among about 40 open-ocean racers, dubbed “One Man, One Boat, One Ocean.”
The fastest boats — monohulls 40-60 feet long and multihulls — will average more than 20 mph, crossing the finish line in a little more than eight days. That’s fast.
By contrast, the inaugural race in 1960 took about 40 days. The Transat is raced just every four years, and the finale will be part of the celebration marking Charleston’s founding 350 years ago, an appropriate homage to the city’s maritime heritage and sailing pedigree.
Charleston’s rich sailing history includes its role as the starting point for the “Around Alone” globe-circling races in 1994 and 1998, and made a stop here 2011, when Charleston-based sailor Brad Van Liew won the race. And Charleston remains home to another world-class race, the Atlantic Cup from Charleston Harbor to Portland, Maine. It starts June 10, 2020.
While most of us will never experience the thrill of racing across the ocean under sail, some may have looked out to sea, seen a tall ship cruising past and wished they were on it.
The crew of Charleston’s own Spirit of South Carolina — the pilot schooner built on city’s waterfront and completed in 2006 — will be throwing off dock lines for the public in August, Thursdays through Sundays at 5 p.m.
It will cost about $65 per head, but it will be a great adventure to help support a worthy endeavor. You might be asked to pull a line, trim a sail, even take the wheel, but that’s half the fun. To sign up, call (843) 696-0406, or email director@spiritofsc.com.
Charleston’s lucky to have its own working tall ship, so don’t miss your chance to sign on for an evening sail before Spirit gets back to earning its keep with semester-at-sea students from the College of Charleston.