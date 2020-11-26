Editorial: Even amid the chaos, we have plenty of reasons to give thanks

We are living through a period of exceptional turmoil. We remain under siege from a relentless pandemic that's already taken a quarter-million American lives and financially battered millions of families and businesses. Our tumultuous politics continue to test the bonds that have long held us together.
Yes, 2020 is an exhausting gauntlet that's still trying our faith, patience and strength.
But Americans in general and South Carolinians in particular are especially resilient, and we're optimistic by nature. So today, as we gather in person or remotely to celebrate this uniquely 2020 edition of Thanksgiving, let's remember some of the many blessings we can be grateful for amid this difficult year.
We are within weeks of the first COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, beginning what promises to be the most extraordinary journey from novel virus to herd immunity in human history. We should give thanks to the remarkable scientists who have worked tirelessly on this effort, which is a testament to our ingenuity, persistence and innovation.
The pandemic has served as an overdue wakeup call, reminding us that human contact is an essential part of life, that virtual is no substitute for reality.
Most of us did not lose our jobs to COVID-19, and despite record job losses, unemployment today is back down below what economists not that long ago considered "full employment."
We are grateful for the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals toiling on the front lines during the pandemic. They have put the welfare of others ahead of their own, truly exemplifying what's good about America.
Countless others have gone to work each day to keep our grocery shelves stocked, protect us at home and abroad, and teach our children. Many people work in public-facing jobs for less money than they deserve, and their efforts keep the country running. They also deserve a pat on the back.
Despite changes to our voting process, record voter turnout and spurious attacks on our election system, elections across the country went remarkably well. It really was a "triumph for America," as Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal put it.
We never had the wave of pre- or post-election violence that many on the left feared from Trump supporters and many on the right feared from Biden supporters and many of us in the middle worried could ignite from a clash of the less reasonable on both extremes.
Despite the posturing and reckless commentary, there is no reason to think that our nation will not have a peaceful transfer of power in January.
Americans have a welcome new awareness of racial issues in our country. The important conversation about how to address them is long overdue and must continue.
We are grateful that the United States is back in the space game. The entry of private companies into the space industry will make more exploration possible, increasing our knowledge and expanding our concept of what's possible.
We are proud of former Gov. David Beasley's organization, the World Food Program, for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and more importantly for what it does every day. The group's work has highlighted the global crisis.
Our nation's safety net was stretched but held, a remarkable achievement given the increased demands created by the pandemic. Food banks and other organizations made sure people got the help they needed. They merit our gratitude and continued support.
Although our Legislature took a pass on most of its work, lawmakers uniformly recognized one clear message from COVID-19 and allocated serious funds to expanding broadband access, approved a change to state law that will encourage electric cooperatives to provide it and committed our state to treating it as an essential service, like electricity and the telephone, that must be available, at a reasonable cost, to everyone in South Carolina.
Charleston thankfully is thinking big on reducing the existential threat posed by flooding, with conversations about the Army Corps of Engineers' sea wall proposal and progress on the city's comprehensive plan update.
Charleston County schools have undertaken a critical examination of school equity and improving education for all students. We should be grateful for the work of parents, educators and administrators in this effort.
We are almost reluctant to say so for fear of bringing on bad luck, but we are thankful that our area was spared from the natural disasters that befell so many other communities during a record-breaking run of hurricanes. We hope this remarkable luck continues in the waning days of the tropical season.
If we slow down long enough to think about it amid the turmoil and rapid changes, we realize that this nation has many more blessings to be thankful for. Even the events that knocked us back on our heels helped shake us out of our complacency. This perspective is important to remember today and through the rest of 2020, and as we look toward brighter days ahead.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.