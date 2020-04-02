Editorial: Environmental law must recognize climate change

What Lowcountry residents should be most concerned about in proposed changes to the National Environmental Protection Act is the effort to undo an Obama-era rule that requires environmental impact reports to look at flood risks.
That would mean environmental studies for the extension of I-526 or the expansion of its junction with I-26 could ignore the effects of potential flooding in the communities the freeways pass through. And projects that involve minimal federal funding could get a pass altogether.
In general terms, the Trump administration wants to limit how climate change figures into environmental studies and the overall scope of NEPA, enacted in 1970 and meant to identify and mitigate any adverse environmental effects from big federal projects. That could involve the Army Corps of Engineers’ forthcoming proposal for hardening Charleston’s peninsula against sea level rise, the Tennessee Valley Authority wanting to bury coal ash in South Carolina, nuclear projects at the Savannah River Site or infrastructure to support offshore oil drilling.
The proposed changes, the most substantive in decades, would:
• Reduce requirements for analyzing cumulative environmental effects.
• Eliminate requirements for considering alternative plans.
• Limit the geographic boundaries of environmental studies.
• Limit public opposition to proposed projects by requiring would-be litigants to put up bonds to cover potential damages.
• Allow contractors to do their own environmental impact studies.
The intent is to speed up regulatory approvals. That’s what South Carolina did in 2018 by passing a law that limited courts to 60-day automatic “stays” triggered by environmental challenges; it also put a 30-day limit on when a permit could be appealed.
Some kind of reform on the federal level may be needed, especially if the president is to make good on his promise to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, ports and other systems that support the national economy. But the means of getting there could prove too damaging.
Yes, environmental law has grown into an industry of its own over the past four decades and, indeed, some important projects have been hamstrung by environmental red herrings. But we have also come a long way from the 1960s, when environmental law was practically nonexistent.
As it is, the courts are both safeguards and roadblocks. They protect the environment but also sometimes create years-long delays for freeways, pipelines, electrical transmission lines — even green-energy projects.
The litigation involving the changes proposed by the administration Jan. 9 could itself take a long time to work its way through the courts.
Here in the Lowcountry, we must be committed to the long view. That means factoring in climate change and being extremely careful about shedding protections in the name of expediency.
When we look at the expansion of the port, we have to look at the effects on our roads. When we talk about extending or expanding freeways, we have to consider the full effects on the communities they pass through. It’s all interrelated, just as our environment is, and erring on the side of caution is the only logical option.
Congress can and must find ways to speed up permitting that don’t put our land, water and air at risk.