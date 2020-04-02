Editorial: Environmental law must recognize climate change

Flooding and sea level rise must be allowed to figure into the National Environmental Protection Act is applied, especially in the Lowcountry. The Trump administration has recommended against allowing climate change to be considered in planning large-scale projects. Above, sunny day flooding on Charleston's East Side.

As Charleston looks to update its Century V City Plan, rising sea levels, flooding and traffic loom as major concerns. Above, Morrison Drive during a recent high tide. Grace Beahm/Staff/File